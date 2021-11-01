TerraMaster Presents D5-300C 2+3 RAID Storage

TerraMaster introduces the D5-300C 5-bay RAID storage designed for small office and home office setups. It features a 2+3 RAID feature that offers better storage configuration flexibility.

The TerraMaster D5-300C is ideal for a variety of applications, offering a versatile storage solution for video editing, media files, video surveillance, backups, technical and general data storage, and more. The D5-300C is perfect for home and home office applications, offered at a very accessible price of $219.99.

The TerraMaster D5-300C features TerraMaster’s exclusive 2+3 RAID storage configuration that allows RAID 0 or RAID 1 for the first and second HDD bays while the rest of the drives installed on the other bays work as single, independent drives. This allows the D5-300C to offer better flexibility in terms of storage configurations.

The TerraMaster D5-300C uses SUPERSPEED USB 3.1 Gen1 (5Gbps) protocol. In RAID 0, with desktop SSHD hard drives, the read/write speed is up to 410MB/s. Under USB 2.0, the read/write speed only can reach 28 MB/s.

The TerraMaster D5-300C is equipped with a USB type-C SUPERSPEED interface and is compatible with Mac and Windows

The D5-300C can support five (5) SATA hard drives, is compatible with an 18TB 3.5-inch SATA hard drive, and supports a total storage capacity of up to 90TB.

The D5-300C is compatible with various hard drives, such as 3.5-inch SATA hard drives (including WD Green hard drives, WD Red hard drives, WD Purple hard drives, and Enterprise hard drives), 2.5″ SATA hard drives, and 2.5″ SATA SSD.