TerraMaster Presents D5-300C 2+3 RAID Storage

TerraMaster Presents D5-300C 2+3 RAID Storage

By NcnonlineUser2 -
79
0
SHARE

TerraMaster introduces the D5-300C 5-bay RAID storage designed for small office and home office setups. It features a 2+3 RAID feature that offers better storage configuration flexibility.

The TerraMaster D5-300C is ideal for a variety of applications, offering a versatile storage solution for video editing, media files, video surveillance, backups, technical and general data storage, and more. The D5-300C is perfect for home and home office applications, offered at a very accessible price of $219.99.

The TerraMaster D5-300C features TerraMaster’s exclusive 2+3 RAID storage configuration that allows RAID 0 or RAID 1 for the first and second HDD bays while the rest of the drives installed on the other bays work as single, independent drives. This allows the D5-300C to offer better flexibility in terms of storage configurations.

The TerraMaster D5-300C uses SUPERSPEED USB 3.1 Gen1 (5Gbps) protocol. In RAID 0, with desktop SSHD hard drives, the read/write speed is up to 410MB/s. Under USB 2.0, the read/write speed only can reach 28 MB/s.

The TerraMaster D5-300C is equipped with a USB type-C SUPERSPEED interface and is compatible with Mac and Windows

The D5-300C can support five (5) SATA hard drives, is compatible with an 18TB 3.5-inch SATA hard drive, and supports a total storage capacity of up to 90TB.

The D5-300C is compatible with various hard drives, such as 3.5-inch SATA hard drives (including WD Green hard drives, WD Red hard drives, WD Purple hard drives, and Enterprise hard drives), 2.5″ SATA hard drives, and 2.5″ SATA SSD.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

SHARE
Previous articlePalo Alto Networks’ Security Automation Platform
Next articleCanon introduces All-In-One PIXMA E4570 Printer
NcnonlineUser2