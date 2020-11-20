TerraMaster Introduces F5-221 5-Bay NAS for Small Business and Home Office

TerraMaster, a brand that specializes in providing innovative storage products including network-attached storage (NAS) devices, announces the F5-221 5-bay Network Attached Storage (NAS), ideal for small business and home cloud storage. The TerraMaster F5-221 is powered by an Intel dual-core 2.0 GHz processor offering speeds of up to 119MB/s. The F5-221 supports AES hardware encryption and 4K HD video transcoding. It also comes with multiple layers of data security and features the next-generation Btrfs file system.

The TerraMaster F5-221 5-bay NAS device is the perfect private cloud solution for small businesses and home users that needs large-capacity, secured data storage. The F5-221 supports up to 16TB drives, up to 80TB maximum raw storage, up to 108TB maximum single volume storage. It is ideal for users that handle large data files regularly such as video editors, photographers, videographers, and professional content creators. With private cloud storage, multiple users can easily access and share work files for streamlined workflows.

The TerraMaster F5-221 is powered by a powerful and efficient Intel Celeron J3355 2.0GHz (Max 2.5GHz burst) dual-core processor with 2GB memory, upgradeable up to 6GB (2GB+4GB) memory. The NAS device delivers read speeds of up to 119 MB/s and write speeds of up to 118 MB/s.

The F5-221 features multiple layers of data security to prevent data loss. This includes Automatic Scheduled Backup, Btrfs File System and Snapshot, RAID 1,5,6 Array Security, AES hardware folder encryption and network transport encryption, and Cloud Drive Data Backup.

The F5-221 is designed for small business and home office private cloud storage. Use the F5-221 to create a personal cloud drive to easily collaborate and share data with friends, family, or colleagues to streamline workflow. Even when working away from home, users can access the private cloud storage via the internet to access, store, and synchronize data.

The F2-221 is covered with TerraMaster’s improved and exclusive worry-free warranty services with 24/7 rapid support and brand-new replacement within 2 years on registered products.