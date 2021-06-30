TerraMaster Announces Thunderbolt 3 Series and 10GbE Series for Collaboration between Mac and Windows in Non-Linear Video Editing

TerraMaster, a professional brand that specializes in providing innovative storage products for home, businesses and enterprises, offers seamless non-linear editing performance for Mac and Windows PCs with the Thunderbolt 3 Series and 10GbE Series. The perfect combination of TerraMaster Thunderbolt 3 Series and 10GbE Series are perfect for growing professional editors to help them unleash their creativity and full potential. The TerraMaster Thunderbolt 3 Series meets the demands of modern professionals into non-linear editing applications with its high-speed processing, superb hardware support, and large capacity storage and memory. It offers superb performance and compatibility with the latest Apple M1-powered MacBooks. For flexible and convenient collaborations between multiple video editors, the TerraMaster 10GbE NAS Series is the perfect solution. It offers support for multiple RAID modes, cloud synchronization options, backup options, and other data security features.

Rapid and Efficient Video Editing with Thunderbolt 3: Real-time image and sound processing is a very demanding workload that tests the limits of a computer. High-speed multi-core processors, high memory capacity, high-speed high-capacity storage are among the basic requirements. For professional editors, using DAS with Thunderbolt 3 support provides rapid and efficient video editing performance. The TerraMaster Thunderbolt 3 Series comes equipped with two Thunderbolt 3 interfaces with a professional-grade RAID controller that delivers up to 40Gbps data transfer speed. It also offers backward compatibility with Thunderbolt 4/USB 4 devices including the latest MacBook Pro and MacBook Air powered by the Apple M1 chip. Using the high-speed Thunderbolt 3 interface, editors can transfer several hours of footage from a BlackMagic device to Adobe Premiere Pro. In turn, with uncompressed HD 10-bit and 12-bit video, users can edit the ProRes 422 (HQ), ProRes 4444 XQ, and other data streams. Using Thunderbolt 3 DAS, thumbnails and preview rendering are significantly more responsive when using large files with high-definition clips.

Flexible and Convenient Collaborations with 10GbE Networking: Creating a remote video editing storage or server is the best solution for multiple video editors working in collaboration. The TerraMaster 10GbE Series creates a high-speed, high-capacity centralized data storage solution – perfect for a group of professionals working in a single network. This allows multiple video editors to share and access project files with ease. Furthermore, 10GbE NAS products support multiple RAID modes, complete backup options, cloud disk synchronization options, and flexible data access. This ensures data security and meets the unique and various demands of each user.

Creating Seamless Storage Solution for Unlimited Creativity: TerraMaster professional storage solutions help video editors overcome hardware limitations that come with Windows and Mac computers which bottleneck creativity. For advanced professional video editors, the perfect combination of the TerraMaster Thunderbolt 3 Series and TerraMaster 10GbE Series provides high-speed non-linear editing collaborations between Mac and Windows users. This solution delivers stable performance, high utilization rate, and high flexibility according to each user’s need – the best setup for unlimited creativity.