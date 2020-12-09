Tenda Launches all new AC19 High Speed Gigabit Wireless Router in India

Tenda launches its all-new AC19 Smart Dual-Band Gigabit Wi-Fi Router in India. The introduction of the new router is an extension to its existing portfolio; will be strengthening existing smart Wi-Fi router line-up of Tenda while providing secure, reliable, and blazing fast Wi-Fi speeds. Tenda AC19 is a dual-band gigabit wireless router specially designed for households that require high-speed internet access. It supports 802.11ac wave2 Technology and provides Wi-Fi speeds up to 2033 Mbps (2.4 GHz: 300Mbps, 5GHz: 1733Mbps) to achieve the best performance. The new router is equipped with the latest 4X4 MU-MIMO technology of 5GHz band that yields wider Wi-Fi coverage and a faster Wi-Fi speed as compared to regular routers with older 3X3 MU-MIMO technology.

The newly launched Tenda AC19 is stocked with 28nm 1GHz CPU equipped with 500MHz co-processor, dual-core design that helps in faster processing speed and in optimized operation. Also, the router has an in-built signal amplifier used both on 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands of AC19 to enhance the penetration capability and expand the Wi-Fi coverage. It is also the first router from Tenda to use 6*6 dBi external antennas and four data streams of 5Ghz band to provide a better 5GHz Wi-Fi signal.

Tenda AC19, like Tenda’s other AC series wireless router, is equipped with MU-MIMO and Beamforming+ Technology features that help in an unrivalled coverage and stable performance. MU-MIMO Technology ensures a stable wireless connection and increases the quality of connected clients and data processing while Beamforming Technology boosts range for 802.11ac wave2 Wi-Fi devices.

Tenda AC19 comes equipped with full gigabit ports that provide Fiber Internet upto 1000 Mbps. AC19 also supports IPv6, it can reduce the data transmission time and minimizes the lag, provide a better gaming experience. Like other Tenda Wi-Fi routers, AC19 is also equipped with a ‘Smart Tenda Wi-Fi App’ that helps in real-time management of your network.

One of the unique features that make Tenda AC19 stand apart from its competitors is its ‘Smart Traffic Prioritisation’feature which combines both 2.4GHz and 5GHz under one Wi-Fi name, automatically analyze the surrounding internet environment optimizing the Wi-Fi channel/bandwidth while avoiding interference to provide faster signal frequency.

Speaking on the launch, John Dong, Director, Tenda India, commented, “We at Tenda trust in creating and conveying best expectations of developments and innovation through our determined endeavours. With the dispatch of AC19 Dual-band Gigabit Wireless Router, we are carrying present day innovative headways to the Indian market. Tenda AC19 is intended to meet all fundamentals WiFi standards for small offices and high speed online gamers.”