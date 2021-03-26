Tenda India launched EXCHANGE OFFER on Various Wi-Fi Categories for the First Time in India

Tenda, the provider of the latest and innovative Wi-Fi networking system, has brought in an exciting exchange offer for its range of Wi-Fi routers first time in India. As part of the offer, consumers can exchange their old routers of any brand and can bring home an all new Tenda dual band AC router or Mesh Router.

Tenda is offering price discounts on its range of Wi-Fi AC and Mesh Routers including devices like AC5-V, AC8, AC10, AC19, AC21, AC23 and any Mesh Model. These routers can provide its consumers with the ultimate upgrade for its customer who wishes to get the benefits of both the Wi-Fi performance, coverage and the capacity to handle multiple devices. The Exchange offer is valid till 31st March 2021.

Recently, Tenda has been on a launching spree and has been promoting its range of Wi-Fi devices which are equipped with the latest generation of Wi-Fi 6 technology. These devices are designed to keep all connections strong, in every room, all the time. .

Commenting on the occasion Mr. John, Director, Tenda India and SAARC, commented, “We at Tenda are always on the lookout to meet the current and evolving demands of our consumers. The current year has been very grueling for everyone. With this first of a kind exchange offer in India, we aim to offer our valued customers with a range of exciting offers on our existing range of Wi-Fi products so that we could add zeal to their Wi-fi usage.”