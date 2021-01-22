Tenda Brings AC5v3-White Knight AC1200 Dual-band Wireless Router in India

Tenda, the leading networking devices provider, launches ‘AC5v3 AC1200’ Dual-band Gigabit Wireless Router in India to offer secure, consistent and fast Wi-Fi speeds. AC5v3 provides a dual-band wireless speed of 1167 Mbps which is multiple times higher than wireless 11N speed, ensuring steady online gaming and 4K video streaming. The newly launched AC5v3 Wi-Fi router is designed in accordance with next-generation 802.11ac wave 2.0 WiFi standards.

Tenda AC5v3 is furnished with MU-MIMO and Beamforming+ Technology function which help accomplish unmatched inclusion and stable user experience. MU-MIMO Technology guarantees a steady connection and increases the quality of connected clients and data processing while at the same time Beamforming+ Technology supports range for 802.11ac wave2 Wi-Fi gadgets.

For gaming lovers, it offers an improved streaming involvement in 4*6dBi External Dual-Band External Omni-Directional Antennas covering 90 square meters and can enter two layers of Walls amassing Wi-Fi flags straightforwardly to the clients.

Outside, in addition to the four 6dBi antennas, the router is equipped with 1 WAN port and 3 LAN ports, all of 10 / 100Mbps, a power connector, a Dual function button, reset and WPS, and LED indicator on the front.

Talking at the launch, Mr. John Dong, Director, Tenda India remarked “Tenda is indivisible from accomplishing and offering elevated requirements of developments and innovation through our tireless events. With the dispatch of AC5v3 AC1200 Dual-band Gigabit Wireless Router, we are carrying current innovative progressions to the Indian market. Tenda AC5v3 is intended to meet all the inclusion prerequisites for little and medium family and can give Wi-Fi upto 30 various gadgets.”

Tenda AC5v3 AC1200 Dual-band Wireless Router is available through authorized partners, other reseller channels and e-commerce portals like Amazon.