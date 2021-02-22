Tenda Advanced Launched TFC100A / B 100 Mbps Single-Mode & Single-Fiber Media Converter in India

Tenda, a provider of networking devices, introduces its advanced TFC100A / B is a 100Mbps single-mode & Single-fiber media converter, capable of implementing mutual transformation between electrical signal and optical signal. This short of fiber converter can expand the transmission distance of a network through optical fiber. TFC100 A/B adopts the technique of WDM, which can enable the SC optical interface to transmit signal through single-mode and single-fiber. SC optical interface with transmission distance up to 20km can send wavelength of 1550nm (1310nm) and receive wavelength of 1310nm (1550nm) .It can meet the wired transmission requirement with the rate of 100Mbps such as hotel, colleges and endeavors and so on

Best thing about newly launched media convert is its 3 unique composition which are – plug and play, 6KV lightning protection and industrial-grade steel case design.

Plug-and-play design makes the installation of TFC100A / B easily in no time and TFC100A/B is super easy and intuitive to setup without any configuration. Fiber media converter can send signal’s distance up to 20km in a high-speed and lossless way. So you can have a smooth high-definition video and digital monitoring experience anytime anywhere.

TFC100A/B has professional lighting protection design-up to 6KV, which is equivalent to give the entire network system with a security fence. And the quality frees you from the worries.

A housing galvanized industrial-grade steel plates for excellent durability, heat dissipation performance, ensuring stable operation, a long service, and more reliable outdoor security surveillance.

Speaking on the launch, John Dong, Director, Tenda India commented “With a launch of media converter we assure one roof quality networking solution for all. We have unique range of passive and active networking products and want to cater all networking demand in country”

Key Features and Benefits: Transmission distance – 20 Kilo Meter; Power – Input: 100~240V AC,50/60Hz and Output:5V DC,0.6A; Dimensions(L*W*H) – 95mm*72mm*26mm