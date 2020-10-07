Tenable Unveils New Lumin Capabilities to Predict, Address Cyber Risk

Tenable has announced new Tenable Lumin innovations that empower customers to align business objectives with cybersecurity initiatives. The latest enhancements to the Cyber Exposure Management Platform enable organizations to predict which vulnerabilities pose the greatest business risk and act with confidence to effectively reduce risk across their modern, distributed environments.

As the performance of our global economy increasingly depends on the uptime and security of digital infrastructure, cyber risk has become inherent to business risk. But the modern attack surface has expanded with new assets – from cloud to IoT to operational technology – and CISOs struggle to understand their true level of exposure and address risk based on business priorities.

The following capabilities announced today will help CISOs and their security teams address the challenges of managing, measuring and reducing cyber risk in modern environments: Remediation Maturity helps security teams measure their speed and efficiency of remediating vulnerabilities and compares them against external peers and Tenable best practices. Remediation Maturity is now generally available in Tenable Lumin. Mitigations evaluate the security team’s response to critical risks when timely remediation isn’t possible. It provides an inventory of end-point security controls for a more complete and accurate picture of an organization’s cyber exposure. This capability will be available in Tenable Lumin later in the fourth quarter of 2020.

“Technology investments are now powering our economy and have become central to our very way of life. Modern organizations require an innovative approach to cybersecurity – one that is holistic and predictive, not piecemeal and reactive, and most of all, aligned to the strategic priorities of the business,” said Renaud Deraison, chief technology officer and co-founder at Tenable.