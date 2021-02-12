Tenable Acquires Alsid to resolve security challenges

Tenable Holdings, the Cyber Exposure company has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Alsid SAS (Alsid), a leader in Active Directory security. Alsid for Active Directory is a Software as a Service (SaaS) solution with an on-premises deployment option that monitors the security of Active Directory in real time. The solution enables users to find and fix existing weaknesses with dynamic threat scoring, complexity ratings and recommended actions. Alsid continuously and non-disruptively discovers new attack pathways and detects ongoing attacks in real time, recommending remediations without the need to deploy agents or leverage privileged accounts.

Under the terms of the agreement, Tenable will acquire Alsid for a total purchase price of $98 million in cash, subject to customary purchase price adjustments. The acquisition is expected to close early in the second quarter of 2021, subject to regulatory approvals and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

“Tightly controlling the privileges of accounts in Active Directory is as foundational to reducing risk to the business as the basic blocking and tackling of deploying security updates. As we have seen with the flurry of hacks, ranging from the sophisticated SolarWinds compromise all the way down to common ransomware attacks, attackers go after the Active Directory infrastructure to increase access and establish persistence,” said Mr. Amit Yoran, Chairman and CEO, Tenable.

“We started Alsid to help organizations solve one of the biggest security challenges, an unprotected Active Directory, which is one of the most common ways for threat actors to move laterally across enterprise systems,” said Mr. Emmanuel Gras, CEO and Co-Founder, Alsid.

Alsid’s financial results in 2021 are expected to contribute approximately one percentage point of growth to revenue and calculated current billings and increase incremental operating expenses in the range of $15-20 million, while free cash flow is expected to be impacted to a lesser extent and be accretive some time in 2022. We expect to incur $3-4 million in acquisition-related expenses, including transaction expenses over the course of the first and second quarters in 2021. Consistent with prior practice, we plan to exclude these costs from our non-GAAP results.