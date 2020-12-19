Tejinder Oberoi Appointed as the Chairman of GESIA IT Association

Cygnet Infotech, a leading IT solutions company announces that Mr. Tejinder Oberoi, Executive Director at Cygnet Infotech has been elected as the new Chairman of GESIA (Gujarat Electronics and Software Industries Association) IT Association. Prior to this appointment, Mr. Oberoi was associated with GESIA IT Association for over nine years.

In his new role as the Chairman & Director at GESIA IT Association, Mr. Tejinder Oberoi will be responsible for strengthening the positioning of the Gujarat IT industry both nationally and internationally and bring the next-generation opportunities for the members of the association and for the wider community.

On this occasion, Mr. Tejinder Oberoi, Executive Director, Cygnet Infotech said that, “I am humbled to have been elected as a Chairman & Director of GESIA IT Association. The association has achieved many milestones in the growth of the ICT industry. I look forward to enabling the Gujarat IT industry to reach the pole position nationally and internationally.”

Niraj Hutheesing, Founder & Managing Director, Cygnet Infotech, said, “It is a proud moment for Cygnet Infotech. I am certain that under Tejinder’s leadership GESIA IT Association will achieve new milestones. Our best wishes are with him.”

Mr. Oberoi is an integral part of Cygnet Infotech and has been associated with the company in a leadership capacity since its establishment two decades ago.