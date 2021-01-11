TechnoBind Partners With Tidal Software for Workload Automation Solutions

TechnoBind, the Indian distributor for data and associated domains, announces its partnership with Tidal Software, a leading provider of workload automation solutions. Under the partnership, TechnoBind and Tidal Software will deliver robust, easy-to-use technology and an unmatched customer experience for enterprises in India. The main objective behind the partnership is to provide enterprise workload automation solutions that orchestrate the execution of complex workflows across systems, applications and IT environments.

Tidal Software brings decades of experience solely focused on workload automation solutions. With hundreds of customers around the world, Tidal serves enterprises in virtually every industry or vertical market. Its comprehensive set of pre-built adapters enable seamless integration with today’s prominent business applications. Tidal orchestrates challenging cross-platform, cross-application workloads in complex on-premises, cloud, or hybrid environments.

“We are delighted to partner with Tidal Software. Working with a trusted company like Tidal will provide a growth opportunity for us to meet growing global demand for solutions that address some of the most critical IT challenges organizations face today. All of these are very meaningful and growing markets for India given its digital push. We are happy that, with Tidal Software, we will address the ever growing challenges in the digital era,” said Mr. Prashanth G J, CEO at TechnoBind. “We look forward to opening new doors, expanding opportunities, and helping customers develop new revenue streams, prepare for the challenges of tomorrow, and lower the costs of business.”

Prashanth further added, “Tidal Software fits perfectly with our current market focus. The addition of Tidal solutions will bring a lot of value to our overall product offering and provide channel partners access to leading-edge technology from an innovative vendor in the IT industry.”

“We are excited to partner with TechnoBind to bring Tidal Software’s solutions to this important market,” said Rick Kane, Vice President, Sales and Channels at Tidal Software. “We believe TechnoBind’s expertise delivering mission-critical solutions to enterprises combined with Tidal’s leading technology sets the stage for organizations in the region to leverage advanced workload automation to realize their operational goals and strategic vision for digital transformation.”