Tech Mahindra Named Leader in Cybersecurity Solutions & Services in 2021 ISG Provider Lens Quadrant Report

Tech Mahindra announces that it has been named a leader in Managed Security Services (MSS) for the Midmarket in the 2021 ISG Provider Lens Cybersecurity Solutions & Services Quadrant Report. Tech Mahindra has been recognized in the Leader category, in both the U.K. and the United States.

The recognition reiterates Tech Mahindra’s commitment towards providing a robust security ecosystem to customers globally and delivering comprehensive cybersecurity solutions tailored to suit their unique business needs. The ISG Provider Lens™ Report in the U.K. named Tech Mahindra as one of five industry leaders for its security operation centre (SOC) operations, established MSS practices and AI-powered platform that supports faster detection and reporting of threats.

The ISG Provider Lens US Report recognized Tech Mahindra as one of eleven leaders for its capability to combine people, process and innovative technology to offer a comprehensive portfolio of cybersecurity solutions and services. The study further acknowledged Tech Mahindra’s AI-powered Predictive Cyber Risk Platform and Global Data Privacy ecosystem. The expertise of Tech Mahindra’s team, along with the company’s investment in cloud-based services and leveraging the advanced technology, were accentuated as key strengths in the U.S.

Rajesh Dhuddu, Blockchain and Cybersecurity Practice Leader – APAC and EMEA, Tech Mahindra, said, “Tech Mahindra is committed to providing the most reliable, flexible, and scalable cyber security and enterprise risk management services to our global customers. As part of the TechM NXT.NOW framework, our robust alliance ecosystem and innovative solutions and services, we enable customers to reinforce the resilience of their critical systems and protect their digital assets. Leadership in the 2021 ISG Provider Lens™ report is a testament to our trusted expertise in this space and further encourages us to keep innovating to bolster our cyber-security portfolio.”

Gowtham Kumar – Principal Analyst, ISG, said, “Tech Mahindra’s managed security services portfolio is optimally suited for mid-market enterprises with competitive advantage bolstered by a solution and an IP-led approach driving innovation to their cyber risk tactics in identifying, detecting, and responding to advanced threats in real-time.”