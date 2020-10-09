Tech Mahindra Expands Strategic Alliance with BMC Software to Enable Digital Transformation

Tech Mahindra, a provider of digital transformation, consulting and business reengineering services and solutions, expands its strategic alliance with BMC Software, a global leader in IT solutions for the Autonomous Digital Enterprise, to enable digital transformation for global enterprises. The multi-tiered partnership will focus on increasing agility and reducing time to market by leveraging AIOps (Artificial Intelligence for IT Operations) and analytics.

Tech Mahindra is a part of BMC Software’s Global Outsourcers and Systems Integrators (GOSI) Program that focuses on mutual business growth, vertical solution offerings, joint marketing, skill enhancement and a dedicated BMC Software Center of Excellence (COE). As part of the partnership, Tech Mahindra and BMC Software will jointly work towards driving global opportunities in areas including sales, marketing, presales, technical support, trainings, and certifications amongst others. The collaboration will enable clients leverage cutting-edge services with BMC Software toolsets, powered by Tech Mahindra Infrastructure services. Tech Mahindra and BMC Software aims to reinvent business operations through best-in-class solution offerings for next-generation service and operations management, multi-cloud management, and automation to streamline business applications, enhance business delivery, and reduce risk.

Sudhir Nair, Global Head – Infrastructure and Cloud Services, Tech Mahindra, said, “With increased resilience on hybrid IT resources, organisations are now focused on streamlining the business and IT operations to accelerate their digital transformation journey. The partnership with BMC Software is in line with our TechMNxt charter and will further strengthen our ability to provide enhanced support leveraging Artificial Intelligence for IT Operations and analytics. By incorporating BMC Software products in our platforms such as TACTiX (infrastructure operations), iCOPS (cloud operations) and mPAC (Hybrid, Multi-Cloud management platform), we will be able to help enterprises achieve increased agility and faster time to market.”

Tech Mahindra with its leading technology and software capabilities along with BMC Software’s expertise in IT management, will provide a competitive edge to enterprises with agility, customer centricity, and actionable insights to drive innovation and deliver growth in a disruptive market. The partnership will also offer multiple BMC Software offerings including BMC TrueSight, Control-M, Remedy ITSM (for on premise deployments), and BMC Helix ITSM (software-as-a-service).

Kurt Brown, Vice President Global Outsourcers and Integrators, BMC Software, said, “Together, we’ll help clients implement strategic cloud migration plans with a long-term view and evolution to an Autonomous Digital Enterprise. Our mission is to provide solutions for digital experiences that help organizations, and their people achieve tangible and impactful business outcomes. Our collaboration with Tech Mahindra now means we have some of the world’s top cloud experts working side by side to help our clients realize their business potential. Tech Mahindra has one of the largest pools of BMC-accredited resources on the planet and a long history of successful BMC implementations.”

As part of the TechMNxt charter, Tech Mahindra has a deep focus on leveraging cutting-edge technologies deliver enhanced experience to customers and is currently engaged with multiple service providers globally on their network transformation journey.