Tech Mahindra Collaborates with College of Military Engineering, Pune for Defence Solutions

Works towards solving military problem statements using next-generation technologies to promote innovation and address future defence challenges

Makers Lab, the research and development arm of Tech Mahindra Ltd., a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting and business reengineering services and solutions today announced collaboration with the College of Military Engineering (CME), Pune to address challenges in the field of defence through technological innovations. CME will leverage the partnership to address critical military problem statements using next-generation technologies of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Robotics.

Through this collaboration, Makers Lab will provide real world technological exposure to the army officers at CME and assist them in getting the nuances of next-generation technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Robotics, Internet of Things (IoT), Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality (AR/VR) to make them future-ready for modern-day warfare. As a part of this partnership, Tech Mahindra will establish a Makers Lab at CME to utilize their diverse set of capabilities and promote R&D to provide cutting-edge technology solutions for defence forces.

Nikhil Malhotra, Global Head of Makers Lab, Tech Mahindra, said, “The mission of Tech Mahindra’s research and development arm, Makers Lab, is to promote technology innovation by providing a common platform where academia, industry and government can come together to recognize transformative ideas and create disruptive solutions. The collaboration will enable our defence forces to address future challenges by leveraging digital technologies and innovation.”

The collaboration between Tech Mahindra’s research and development arm, Makers Lab and CME will enable the army officers to innovate and be future-ready to address critical defence problems and challenges.

Lt Gen PP Malhotra, VSM, Commandant, College of Military Engineering, Pune, said, “CME has taken various steps towards developing successful ideas and innovations in the niche field of AI and Robotics. The college has the domain expertise and now with the assistance of Makers Lab, Tech Mahindra Ltd, I am sure we would be able to solve many challenges for Indian Army. I am hopeful that this initiative would take us a long way in undertaking research and development in this extremely challenging sphere.”

As part of the TechMNxt charter, Tech Mahindra’s Makers Lab is focused on developing future-ready solution by leveraging next gen technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, Robotics, Internet of Things (IoT), Augmented Reality/ Virtual Reality, 5G – Network of the future. There is a range of business problems that Makers lab aims to solve in the future to enhance citizen services and customer experiences.