Tech Mahindra Business & Technology Executive Named as Young Global Leader by WEF

Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting and business reengineering services, has announced that Hitesh Wadhwa, company’s Global Business Leader & Technology Executive has been named as Young Global Leader by the World Economic Forum (WEF). Hitesh is responsible for running strategic accounts and growth initiatives in the Communications, Media & Entertainment (CME) vertical.

Hitesh is part of the company’s Global Leadership Cadre (GLC) and Shadow Board program, and runs various impact programs panning across diversity, culture, and sustainability. He has helped various valuable customers achieve digital transformation, growth and agility by leveraging cutting edge technologies, such artificial intelligence, robotics, internet of things (IOT), augmented reality/virtual reality (AR/VR) and blockchain

As part of YGL Class of 2021, Hitesh joins world’s most promising 112 Young Global Leaders under the age of 40, and a prestigious network of high-profile individuals who head governments and Fortune 500 companies. The class of 2021 is gender equal and has representatives from 56 countries. Members will take part in a five-year programme, which offers executive education courses, expeditions and opportunities to collaborate and test ideas among a trusted network of peers.

Hitesh Wadhwa, Global Business Leader & Technology Executive, Tech Mahindra, said, “I am truly honoured to have been selected as a Young Global Leader by the World Economic Forum. I have always admired the work that the Young Global Leaders (YGL) community has done in bringing together responsible leaders to build bridges across sectors, regions to create an inclusive and sustainable world. Staying true to being known as a ‘Brand with Purpose’, we at Tech Mahindra believe in driving positive change, celebrating each moment, and empowering Society to Rise. I look forward to living our philosophy throughout my association with the YGL program and work on solving some really complex and challenging global issues through technology and make my life more meaningful and purposeful.”

Nominated from around the world, the young leaders are assessed according to rigorous selection criteria and have demonstrated their commitment to serving society. The Forum of YGLs works closely with the World Economic Forum to integrate young leaders into deep interaction with other stakeholders of global society.

As part of Tech Mahindra’s Diversity & Inclusion (D&I) policies, Tech Mahindra has differentiated practices and programs to cater to specific needs of diverse generations. Tech Mahindra’s The Young CEO program is aimed at bringing out the true spirit as a company of entrepreneurs by grooming high-potential talent for leadership roles.