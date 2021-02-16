Tech Mahindra and Telefornica Germany Partner to Provide ‘Human-Centered’ Experience

Tech Mahindra, the providers of digital transformation, consulting, and business reengineering services and solutions announced a strategic partnership with Telefónica Germany / O2, a leading telecommunications provider from Germany, to drive their end-to-end IT transformation. Through this digital transformation, Tech Mahindra will support Telefónica Germany / O2 to deliver faster product launches and provide a more ‘human centered’ experience to its customers in the mass market segment.

Telefónica Germany / O2 is connecting most people with its mobile network in Germany and is one of the leading integrated telecommunications providers, with 44 million mobile telephone lines and 2.3 million broadband lines. In August 2020, Telefonica Germany / O2 selected Tech Mahindra to drive its network and services operations, in addition to developing use cases for 5G, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Machine Learning technologies. This announcement further strengthens Tech Mahindra and Telefónica Germany’s two-decade-long partnership and reiterates Tech Mahindra’s expertise in delivering large scale digital transformation programs.

Mr. Mallik Rao, Chief Technology & Information Officer of Telefónica Germany / O2, said, “Our large-scale IT transformation project is a key milestone for us in order to increase the reliability of our systems, improve our customer satisfaction and accelerate innovation and time-to-market as we move towards our 5G goal for consumers and business.”

Tech Mahindra will provide a ‘digital first’ experience by leveraging OOTB (Out of the Box) process libraries and its capabilities across digital technologies like BSS (Business Support Systems), Customer Experience, Cloud, Data & Analytics, and Artificial Intelligence (AI). This multi-year engagement involving the modernization of existing stacks based on cloud-native products will accelerate Telefónica Germany’s digital journey and help achieve its vision to become a digital champion.

Mr. Vikram Nair, President, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) of Tech Mahindra, said, “This is a step towards elevating Tech Mahindra’s long-standing strategic relationship with Telefónica. Through this transformation, we will enable Telefónica to ‘Run Better, Change faster and Grow Greater’. As a part of the TechMNxt charter, Tech Mahindra is focused on leveraging next-generation technologies to cater to our customer’s evolving and dynamic needs. We are strongly committed to significantly enhance Telefónica’s growth journey and deliver business benefits such as accelerated product launch time.”

To deliver this large-scale digital transformation for Telefónica, Tech Mahindra will leverage its #NewAgeDELIVERY platform that brings together the latest technologies, frameworks, methodologies to design, build and deploy products/ applications faster, cheaper and better. It will further utilize its AQT (Automation-Quality-Time) change framework, designed specifically to increase business efficiency and empower innovation, through Intelligent Automation and Design Thinking.