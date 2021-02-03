Tech Mahindra and RSA Scandinavia Partner to Accelerate Digital Transformation in BFSI

Tech Mahindra, a provider of digital transformation, consulting and business re-engineering services and solutions, announced a strategic partnership with RSA Scandinavia (Codan/Trygg-Hansa), one of the largest general insurer in the Nordics. Tech Mahindra will support RSA Scandinavia in its IT Infrastructure digitization strategy by transforming its mainframe operations using next-generation service to enhance customer experience and faster time-to-market.

Mukul Dhyani, Business Head Continental Europe, Tech Mahindra, said, “We are delighted to partner with RSA Scandinavia. This underscores our capabilities and substantial strength in the Banking & Insurance domain, allied to our long history of successfully servicing global customers. Having a global experience with some of the biggest Financial institutions across geographies, will enable us to catalyze this high value engagement. Our relationship is a testimony to our continuous focus towards the Nordics & strengthens our position as trusted technology partner for all our Nordic customers.”

This engagement will also focus on accelerating consumerization of digital services and provide flexibility and agility to RSA Scandinavia to enable enhanced customer service globally.

Michael Schønecker, Head of IT Operations, RSA Scandinavia, said, “Tech Mahindra and RSA Scandinavia are entering a Strategic Partnership which will improve our time-to-market and ensure flexible scalable solutions, enabling an improved service to our customers. The partnership is based on a common understanding of the importance of being flexible, but at the same time being able to adapt to the digital transformation. We have throughout the process been very satisfied with the customer facing approach Tech Mahindra has delivered, and are looking forward to our future partnership.”

Tech Mahindra under its TechMNxt charter has continued focused on leveraging next-generation technologies such as Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, 5G, and Internet of Things to disrupt and enable digital transformation, and to build cutting-edge technology solutions and services for customers globally.