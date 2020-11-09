Tech Mahindra and Huddl.ai Partner to Launch Remote Collaboration Solutions for Enterprises

Tech Mahindra, a provider of digital transformation, consulting, and business re-engineering services and solutions, has announced strategic partnership with Huddl.ai, a communication-collaboration platform, to launch remote collaboration solutions for enterprises globally. By leveraging artificial intelligence and machine learning, the solution will enable seamless meeting experience with video conferencing, aided by automatic speech recognition, real-time collaborative notes, and calendar recommendation engine.

The partnership aims to define ‘Future of Work’ and will allow teams to align better in terms of efficiency thus transforming the meeting experience from planning, taking notes to customizable personalized data insights and integration across enterprise applications. The partnership will combine Tech Mahindra’s domain expertise across multiple industries and verticals with Huddl.ai’s enterprise-scale meeting collaboration platform, to extend remote collaboration capabilities for enterprise customers.

Jagdish Mitra, Chief Strategic officer and Head of Growth, Tech Mahindra, said, “Post COVID, the future of work will be more remote, agile and digitally transformed, however at the heart of it will be delivering an experience that is not only trying to be closer to the in-person experience, but is also delightful and productive. Further, artificial intelligence and analytics will be the essence of any digital transformation. We at Tech Mahindra, are working towards innovating our workplaces and enabling our customers as well, keeping in cognizance the fact that productivity should never be comprised. This partnership with Huddl.ai is a part of our TechMNxT alliance in the Silicon Valley, and will help us leverage next generation technologies to deliver unmatched collaboration experience and immersive engagement for our customers globally.”

The user-centric architecture essentially captures the core aspects of the meeting, the agenda, action items and moments and added search, which help users to easily understand what happened in a meeting without going over notes to find the key information.

“We are excited to partner with Tech Mahindra, a global leader in IT services which is at the forefront of the connected world. They have the expertise and scale to extend Huddl.ai’s disruption of online meetings well beyond video conferencing.” said Krishna Yarlagadda, CEO and Founder, Huddl.ai. “Together, innovative business solutions and use cases are limited only by our customers’ imagination.”