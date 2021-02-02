Tech Mahindra Achieves SAP Expertise on Google Cloud

Tech Mahindra Ltd, a provider of digital transformation, consulting and business reengineering services and solutions, today announced that it has achieved SAP expertise on Google Cloud. The recognition demonstrates Tech Mahindra’s success in building customer solutions by leveraging Google Cloud Platform (GCP), to support client digital transformation journey.

Tech Mahindra has received this partner expertise based on its capabilities to support end-to-end implementation and migration of SAP environment to GCP. As a certified Google Cloud Platform Partner, Tech Mahindra provides comprehensive migration services to the public cloud, minimizing the impact to business while reducing risk to achieve a successful migration including performing a complete SAP HANA or S/4HANA upgrade. This further positions Tech Mahindra as a partner of choice for seamless migration of complex workloads to public Cloud platforms such as Google Cloud.

Vivek Gupta, Head, Global Cloud Services, Tech Mahindra, said, “Tech Mahindra is honored to have received the SAP Expertise on Google Cloud. Through this accreditation, we can combine Tech Mahindra’s cloud migration expertise and the power of Google Cloud to enable enterprises migrate complex workloads. The testimony further enhances our Google Cloud capabilities thus strengthening our commitment towards TechMNxt charter and allowing us to help customers enable digital transformation with a special focus on Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence /Machine Learning and digital workspaces.”

“We’re excited to recognize Tech Mahindra with this SAP Expertise, and look forward to working together to help customers migrate and manage their most critical enterprise workloads on Google Cloud.” said, Nina Harding, Chief of Global Partner Programs & Strategy at Google Cloud.

Expertise in the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program are designed to provide Google Cloud customers with qualified partners that have demonstrated technical proficiency and proven success in specific solution and service areas. Tech Mahindra is a Google Cloud Partner with over 1000 trained resources and has also built a dedicated Google Cloud Practice which includes consulting services for assessing the migration of workloads, including SAP, to Google Cloud; managed services for providing ongoing services and domain solutions based on next-generation technologies like Internet of Things (IoT), analytics and Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML).

As part of the TechMNxt charter, Tech Mahindra understands customer’s evolving and dynamic needs and is focused on leveraging the new age technologies to provide digital solutions for the real business problems and enhancing the customer experience.