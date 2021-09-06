Tech Mahindra Achieves AWS Level 1 MSSP Competency Status Covering All Six Cybersecurity Cloud Domains

Tech Mahindra Ltd. that it has been recognized and certified as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Level 1 Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) Competency status.

This designation recognizes that Tech Mahindra has successfully met all AWS’s requirements for a baseline of managed security services to protect and monitor essential AWS resources 24/7, known as Level 1 Managed Security Services.

This new baseline standard of quality for managed security services was introduced by AWS to benefit cloud environments of any size and it spans six key cybersecurity domains such as Vulnerability Management, Cloud Security Best Practices and Compliance, Threat Detection and Response, Network Security, Host And Endpoint Security, and Application Security.

The six domains contain multiple MSSP services, each with technical skillset and operational process requirements specific to AWS.

The recognition acknowledges Tech Mahindra’s Managing Security Service (MSS) expertise, offering next-generation cybersecurity services, best practices and compliance, as part of its cloud adoption journey.

Rajesh Chandiramani, Senior Vice President and Global Business Head – ESRM, AI & Data Analytics and Cloud, Tech Mahindra, said, “Tech Mahindra is proud to be one of the first AWS Partners to achieve AWS Level 1 MSSP Competency status. Tech Mahindra is committed to providing world-class security, delivering trusted and mission-critical services to customers globally. This is in line with our TechM NXT.NOW framework, to bring global scale with cybersecurity experts along with its MSSP services. We at Tech Mahindra, are dedicated to help customers achieve their business transformation goals by leveraging the agility, breadth of services, and pace of innovation.”

AWS launched the AWS Level 1 MSSP Competency to enable customers to easily acquire ongoing security monitoring and management, validated by AWS. The security experts annually validate the tools used and operational processes of each MSSP address specific cloud security challenges such as continuous event monitoring, triaging, AWS service configuration best practices, and 24/7 incident response. The AWS Level 1 MSSP Competency provides a faster and easier experience for customers to select the right MSSP to help them achieve their goals for business risk and cloud strategy confidence.

Achieving the AWS Level 1 MSSP Competency differentiates Tech Mahindra as an MSSP and AWS Partner offering customers globally with essential 24/7 managed cloud security skillsets.

“Security and compliance are essential for customers moving to the cloud,” said Ryan Orsi, Global Security/MSSP Practice Team Lead, AWS. “Tech Mahindra’s demonstrated experience in managed services give customers confidence in maintaining a high security bar and responding to potential risks quickly.”

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify AWS Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

Tech Mahindra’s Enterprise Security & Risk Management Services team, with 17+ years of Cyber Security experience, act as a trusted advisor – consultant, system integrator and managed security service provider. We help customers to secure their digital transformation journey by, addressing all their cloud security needs by protecting their cloud environment, providing unified visibility, and ensuring compliance. Tech Mahindra provides AWS Security Offerings to protect EC2 and EKS instances which include Vulnerability Management, Threat Detection and Response, Host and Endpoint Security, Cloud Security Best Practices and Compliance, Network Security, and Managed WAF. As part of TechM NXT.NOW framework, which aims to enhance ‘Human Centric Experience’, Tech Mahindra focuses on investing in emerging technologies and solutions that enable digital transformation and meet the evolving needs of the customer.