Tech Data Partners with Syniti to Accelerate APAC’s Data-Driven Transformations

Tech Data and Syniti, a global leader in enterprise data management, today announced a new distribution partnership in the region. The partnership will allow enterprises across Asia Pacific to deploy Syniti Data Replication flexibly over cloud, on-premises and hybrid models, helping businesses to strengthen their data and analytics capabilities as well as empower go-to-market initiatives at scale.

Investment in digital transformation will be expected to total $6.8 trillion between 2020 to 2023, according to IDC, and data will to take the centre stage to become the key differentiator for businesses. With Syniti Data Replication, organizations can expect a low-touch, flexible solution that supports a consistent copy of data ready for analytics, data warehousing, and other applications, without impacting the responsiveness of business-critical systems. Its robust Change Data Capture (CDC) ensures business data is kept up to date to support performance reporting and analytics systems in real time.

Tech Data is Syniti’s first appointed distribution partner in the Asia Pacific region. The partnership will deepen the distribution of Syniti Data Replication in Asia Pacific, through Tech Data’s expansive regional network of channel partners that specializes in next-generation technologies like data and artificial intelligence. It will also leverage Tech Data’s Center of Excellence to provide deep consultative and technical expertise in Syniti’s data solutions, bring integrated cloud, data and modern data center technologies to the market, and support ecosystem customers in scaling businesses at speed. “As a Data Integration Tool, Syniti Data Replication aligns perfectly with Tech Data’s analytics capabilities, and strengthens our solution offerings to help enterprises drive better-informed business decisions and outcomes in their unique digital transformation journey,” said Bennett Wong, Vice President, Advanced Solutions – Modern Data Centre and Analytics, Tech Data APAC. “Through our partnership with Syniti, we look forward to jointly helping Asia Pacific enterprises become more resilient and competitive by investing in the right data analytics platforms.” “Data is at the core of every business transformation, and choosing the right partner and technology can mean the difference between a successful or failed transformation,” said Gordon Lam, President, Asia Pacific & Japan, Syniti. “This partnership with Tech Data Asia Pacific comes at a critical time for Syniti, as we continue to expand and scale in the region. Together, we hope to help organizations harness data as a key competitive advantage, deliver actionable insights, and achieve business agility.”