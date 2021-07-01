Tech Data and IBM Partner to Fast Track Digital Transformation for APAC Partners

Tech Data announced the launch of Tech Data’s Digital Transformation Series along with IBM, a go-to-market initiative tailored to fast track transformation journeys for APAC partners. The Series is designed to meet the growing demand for big data and business analytics (BDA) solutions in the region, which is expected to reach over US$43.4 million by 2024, according to IDC. The initiative will expand and grow the region’s ecosystem of partners in the area of data and artificial intelligence (AI), supported by subject matter expertise via Tech Data’s Center of Excellence (COE).

As the first solution offering in the Digital Transformation Series built on IBM Cloud® Pak for Data, the initiative will provide partners with enablement and marketing tools, as well as technical knowledge to empower data warehousing capabilities. The Series will also be further expanded to include other solutions portfolios, such as business intelligence and data governance.

The joint initiative will allow small and medium businesses (SMBs) to scale, simplify, and accelerate deployment of pre-designed data warehousing and advanced analytics capabilities that were previously mainly available to large enterprises.

Beyond SMBs, the initiative will also empower mid-market enterprises (MMEs) with the agility and convenience to scale data capabilities, especially for enterprises with IT teams that lack the expertise and resources needed to deliver on advanced data management and analytics. The solutions provided in the Digital Transformation Series will be delivered through flexible consumption models with options to tailor deployments for cloud, on-premises, or hybrid cloud environments.

To further drive the joint initiative, Tech Data will leverage its regional ecosystem of partners with a specialized focus on data and AI competencies. Channel partners will also be supported by Tech Data’s subject matter experts through its COE, which provides technical training and best practices to improve cost efficiencies and implementation time for solutions from the Digital Transformation Series.

“Prioritizing customers’ ease of adoption in our solutions design objective, the Digital Transformation Series aims to help our channel partners accelerate customer digital transformation journeys with data and AI in a simplified and cost-effective manner. Channel partners can co-innovate with Tech Data and showcase IBM Cloud® Pak for Data solutions to expand data capabilities at scale,” said Bennett Wong, Vice President, Advanced Solutions – Modern Data Centre and Analytics, Tech Data APAC.

Mr Mukul Mathur, VP – Ecosystem Sales and Distribution, IBM Asia Pacific, said, “In today’s era of exponentially increasing data and information, connectedness and ubiquitous digitization, we are committed to creating market disrupting solutions and providing value to our customers. Leveraging Tech Data’s expansive network of channel and ecosystem partners as well as proven expertise in empowering go-to-market synergies, this collaboration will provide SMBs easy access robust analytics platforms, with prescriptive information architecture and cloud agility to provide data insights for organizations.”

IBM Cloud Pak for Data is an open, extensible platform equipped with powerful automation to unify and simplify how enterprises collect, organize, and understand business-ready data.

Tech Data is a part of IBM’s partner ecosystem, an initiative to support partners of all types – whether they build on, services or resell IBM technologies and platforms – to help clients manage and modernize workloads from bare-metal to multicloud and everything in between using IBM Cloud Pak solutions build on Red Hat OpenShift, the industry’s leading enterprise Kubernetes platform.