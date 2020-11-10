TeamViewer Tensor Adds Mobile SDK and Augmented Reality

TeamViewer, a provider of secure remote connectivity solutions, announced a comprehensive update of TeamViewer Tensor. In addition to the recently announced Mobile Software Development Kit (SDK), TeamViewer Tensor now offers co-browsing and supports large organizations’ multi-tenancy needs.

The current update of TeamViewer Tensor offers greatly improved possibilities for secure and innovative customer interaction via Mobile SDK and co-browsing with an integrated chat function. Additionally, Tensor supports large corporations in terms of multi-tenancy and remote work. This includes a security screen feature for the remotely controlled device, improved conditional access regulations, and comprehensive reporting and audits for easy handling of compliance regulations. The augmented reality solution, TeamViewer Pilot, was also integrated into the Tensor platform so that employees can also be supported in the event of hardware problems in the home office, for example.

“Mobile apps and websites have always been important channels for our customers to interaction with their customers, and maybe even more so since COVID-19 has required less in-person interaction,” says Alexander Post, director product management at TeamViewer.

TeamViewer Tensor now offers:

Co-browsing: With this solution, companies can support their website visitors in technical matters and questions of content or, for example, in the purchasing process by allowing an employee to provide support on request via browser-based screen sharing.

Multi-tenancy: Multi-Tenancy (multi-client capability) enables TeamViewer customers to merge previously separate subsidiaries or individual company divisions into one organization while maintaining strict separation of content and access rights.

TeamViewer Pilot Integration: The integration of the augmented reality-based support solution TeamViewer Pilot enables easy remote support away from pure software problems. With TeamViewer Pilot, users can connect between a PC and a mobile device or between two smartphones and take a joint look through the smartphone camera on-site to assist with complex problems.