TeamViewer Extends Its Integration with ServiceNow with AR Support Sessions

TeamViewer announced extended integration with ServiceNow providing Augmented Reality (AR) assistance within support sessions. The new TeamViewer Enterprise Integration is now available in the ServiceNow Store. This integration was initially introduced in 2016 and has been expanded continuously enabling IT departments and support agents to optimize communication with internal or external users to improve efficiency and increase customer satisfaction.

In addition to previous features, which allow ServiceNow users to initiate remote access and support service sessions directly within ServiceNow Incident, Problem, ServiceRequest, Change Request or any other task-derived form, now users can initiate TeamViewer Pilot sessions in a similar way. TeamViewer Pilot uses AR to empower technicians and frontline workers help anyone, anywhere – with 3D object tracking, you can place spatial markers that “stick” to real-world objects, highlight things and add text annotations in the live video stream that your employee, partner or customer show you through their mobile device camera. Key enhancements include: Support agents, experts and frontline workers can initiate AR connections to internal users or external customers directly from ServiceNow Incidents; Create and share Pilot session invites to anyone via SMS with one-click – the app will retrieve the phone number and language of the individual from within the ServiceNow platform and send the SMS seamlessly; Improved administration capabilities with the addition of new permissions to better control who has access to the integration and easier setup for unattended device access and customizable widget

“With our newly updated TeamViewer Enterprise Integration app for ServiceNow, experts can create Pilot support session invites with one-click and connect to on-site technicians to support any type of hardware configuration issue or better walk users through physical tasks,” says Alfredo Patron, executive vice president of business development at TeamViewer. “Many real-world problems can’t be solved with traditional remote access and control. That’s where TeamViewer Pilot excels – letting remote experts see exactly what the frontline worker sees and giving them real-time AR guidance.”