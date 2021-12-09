TeamViewer authorization as CVE Numbering Authority highlights cybersecurity leadership

TeamViewer has been authorized by the CVE Program as a CVE Numbering Authority (CNA). Joining the ranks of just nine German CNA including Siemens, SAP, and Bosch as well as 178 vendors globally, TeamViewer underscores its industry-leading cybersecurity focus and posture.

CVE is an international, community-based effort and relies on the community to discover vulnerabilities. The vulnerabilities are discovered then assigned and published to the CVE List. CNAs are organizations responsible for the regular assignment of CVE IDs to vulnerabilities, and for creating and publishing information about the Vulnerability in the associated CVE Record. Each CNA has a specific Scope of responsibility for vulnerability identification and publishing.

With investments of more than EUR 30 million in the last five years and the setup of a 50 strong expert team, TeamViewer has significantly strengthened its competitive edge in security and data protection. Combining the world’s leading IT security resources including a 24/7 Security Operations Center (SOC) as well as regular red teaming fire drills and in-depth supplier audits, TeamViewer implements a best-of-breed approach to secure its infrastructure. For product security, TeamViewer follows the industry DevSecOps paradigm assisted by regular pentests of the entire solution portfolio as well as a public Vulnerability Disclosure Program (VDP) and a private Bug Bounty program.

“As TeamViewer invests heavily into best-in-class cybersecurity, we follow international best practices and community gold standards for vulnerability identification, definition, and disclosure as seen in the TeamViewer Trust Center. Therefore, we are proud to contribute as a CVE Numbering Authority to the global effort in supporting cybersecurity professionals around the globe to understand and prioritize issues in a fast and coordinated manner,” says Mike Eissele, Chief Technology Officer of TeamViewer.