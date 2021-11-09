TEAMGROUP’s T-FORCE DELTA RGB DDR5 Gaming Memory

TEAMGROUP’s gaming brand, T-FORCE, is announcing that the RGB lighting effect of its RGB memory product from the latest DDR5 generation has been the first to be verified by five major motherboard manufacturers to be compatible with their lighting control software. The verification ensures compatibility and reliability with the latest platforms and satisfies user demands when opting for T-FORCE DDR5 RGB memory to customize their own luminous lighting in the DDR5 generation.

RGB lighting effects have become critical in the DDR4 generation for gaming products; therefore, many motherboard manufacturers now have unique lighting control software that has increasingly matured with various components and peripherals. The T-FORCE DELTA RGB DDR5 gaming memory has been verified compatible by five major motherboard manufacturers: ASRock, ASUS, BIOSTAR, GIGABYTE, and MSI [1]. Gamers simply have to download the manufacturers’ lighting control software to customize unique lighting effects.

At the transition of two generations, consumers could easily recognize the evolution of technology and that RGB control signals are different between DDR4 and DDR5 memories. In line with JEDEC’s definition for DDR5, the DDR5’s MCU signal is sent through SPD hubs. Each IC that sends signals through the SPD hub has its own unique device ID, lowering the risks of lighting control failure from clashing signals of repetitive device IDs. For consumers using a DDR5 platform, downloading the latest version of the lighting control software is needed, for experiencing a unique RGB lighting visual feast of T-FORCE DELTA DDR5 gaming memory.