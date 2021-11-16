TEAMGROUP T-FORCE DELTA RGB DDR5 & VULCAN DDR5 are Released to the Global Market

TEAMGROUP is introducing the highly anticipated T-FORCE DELTA RGB DDR5 and T-FORCE VULCAN DDR5 desktop memory. The phenomenal speed and visualization properties of DELTA RGB DDR5 reach an exceptional maximum frequency of 6,400MHz and have recently been verified by major motherboard manufacturers to be compatible with their lighting control software. Meanwhile, the maximum frequency of VULCAN DDR5 is 5,200MHz. Marking a new page in the DDR5 series, the two newly developed products with pioneering specifications will be available globally this month on Newegg and Amazon.

T-FORCE DELTA RGB DDR5 overclocking memory is equipped with a power management IC with professional thermal conductive silicone rubber to enhance heat dissipation. It also supports on-die ECC error correction code to deliver stability and efficiency in power and system operations. The dual-channel memory offers a 2x16GB capacity, and consumers can choose from two frequency specifications, 6,000MHz and 6,400MHz. T-FORCE DELTA RGB DDR5 desktop memory sustains the series original geometric design featuring optimized simplicity in its silhouette inspired by stealth aircraft. The RGB intelligent control chip and 120° ultra-wide range illumination properties allow users to effortlessly immerse in DDR5 memory’s extraordinary performance and distinguishing visualization.

T-FORCE VULCAN DDR5 overclocking desktop memory is a one-piece aluminum alloy manufactured through stamping designed to be installed via the snap on the top. Equipped with professional thermal conductive silicone rubber, it boasts a strengthened structure and enhanced heat-dissipating efficiency. T-FORCE VULCAN DDR5 offers a dual-channel capacity of 2x16GB in two frequency specifications, 4,800MHz and 5,200MHz. Power management IC and on-die ECC error correction code enhance efficiency in power management, stability and performance in computing power. The global debut of the latest developed overclocking memory, T-FORCE DELTA RGB DDR5 and T-FORCE VULCAN DDR5, will be available globally this month to meet global users’ demand for ultimate performance.