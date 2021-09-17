TEAMGROUP Releases Innovative Technology Solutions

TEAMGROUP has been expanding in the industrial field for many years. The company launched multiple industrial-grade innovative technology solutions, including the M.2 SATA SSD S750-M80, the mSATA SSD S750-3A, and the DDR4 WT DIMM product series. They feature a graphene cooling solution patented in the U.S. (Patent No. US 11,051,392 B2) and Taiwan (Patent No. I703921) to deliver the industry’s best performance and heat dissipation technology. Utilizing this novel technology, TEAMGROUP is doubling down on high-speed 5G computing, on-board computing, AIoT, and edge computing applications. Every industrial product from TEAMGROUP has passed military-grade testing standards for shock (MIL-STD-202G and MIL-STD-883K) and vibration resistance (MIL-STD-810G), guaranteeing stability and durability to overcome the extreme conditions of industrial applications.

Targeting the increasing needs of the industrial market, TEAMGROUP today launched two new industrial SSDs: the M.2 SATA SSD S750-M80 and the mSATA SSD S750-3A. Both products support TCG Opal 2.0 and AES 256-bit hardware encryption, which provide excellent data protection features and performance to protect sensitive data and strengthen data security. They also utilize a graphene cooling solution that boosts cooling efficiency and ensures optimal workload operation. In addition, the S750-M80 and S750-3A have both passed military-grade testing for shock and vibration resistance. The SSDs’ use of proprietary 3D TLC chips provides a significant improvement in system performance and durability over standard consumer 3D TLC chips. Moreover, their built-in DRAM cache chips have caching and buffering features that enhance read and write speeds. Together, these advantages make the S750-M80 and S750-3A well-positioned to grab market share in the application of the AIoT platforms.

The DDR4 WT DIMM series is the world’s first industrial wide temperature DDR4 memory product equipped with an ultra-thin graphene cooling solution patented in the U.S. and Taiwan. This thermal technology not only improves the cooling efficiency of the memory module itself but also ensures the reliability, stability, and product lifespan of systems under continuous high load and harsh temperature conditions. Furthermore, the memory series’ operating temperatures can reach a maximum range of -40°C–95°C, exceeding original wide temperature specifications and making it the industry leader. It is now widely used in on-board computers to significantly reduce shutdowns caused by overheating and extend the lifespan of ICs, minimizing the risk of vehicle system failure. It fully meets the needs of work that require high-speed transfers, high durability, and low latency. The DDR4 WT DIMM series’ features, patents, and safety information are all carefully laser-etched with an elegant color scheme, and its packaging uses industrial anti-static materials that meet green energy and environmental standards.

TEAMGROUP is committed to enhancing its industrial products and creating added value through superior reliability, versatility, and stability. The company will continue to develop innovative solutions for industrial field that meet the high-speed computing and data security requirements of the Internet of Things (IoT) and 5G communications. For more information, please check the TEAMGROUP official website