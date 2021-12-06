TEAMGROUP Launches Upgraded SIREN GD240E AIO ARGB CPU Liquid Cooler with LGA 1700 Compatibility

TEAMGROUP has been leading the industry with its groundbreaking DDR5 memory products. Today, its gaming sub-brand T-FORCE announced the new SIREN GD240E All-In-One ARGB CPU Liquid Cooler, which comes with a mounting bracket for the latest LGA 1700 socket and fully supports 12th Generation Intel processors and Z690 motherboards, making it a must-have cooling solution for gamers. Launched alongside the CPU cooling system is the M200 Portable SSD, winner of Japan’s 2021 GOOD DESIGN Award. Hardcore gamers around the world can look forward to both products when they are released globally this December.

The newly upgraded SIREN GD240E AIO ARGB CPU Liquid Cooler not only supports various older Intel and AMD sockets but also provides a mounting kit for the latest LGA 1700 socket. The specially selected base plate, support screws, and mounting brackets enable the water block to fit snugly with the processor. The full and even contact between the surfaces aids heat transfer swiftly to the high-density jet fin heat sink, greatly increasing the heat dissipation area and quickly removing heat from the CPU. To optimize efficiency and the path of heat transfer, the SIREN GD240E is equipped with an ultra-fast 4000RPM water pump that’s installed on the radiator to reduce wear and noise on the CPU caused by water pump vibrations. These features allow the system to deliver 1.5 times higher cooling performance than typical liquid-cooled products while also providing the best protection for the next-gen Intel processors. The SIREN GD240E is an all-in-one liquid cooler system with top-notch heat dissipation and visual flair thanks to the water block’s elegant mirror finish and high-speed ARGB fans that support all major motherboard lighting software.

The M200 Portable SSD has a USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 interface, which delivers a blazing fast speed of 2,000MB/s, four times that of USB 3.2 Gen 1 external SSDs. It also features USB Type A and Type C OTG capabilities and supports a wide range of platforms, including tablets, smartphones, and PlayStation and Xbox consoles. With a total weight of only 83 grams and a maximum capacity of 8TB, the M200 Portable SSD is lightweight and portable, giving you easy access to fast drive speeds and massive storage at any time. The upgraded SIREN GD240E AIO ARGB CPU Liquid Cooler provides a new CPU cooling option for the latest Intel platform, and the high-speed M200 Portable SSD offers two different transmission interfaces, so consumers with large capacity storage needs can buy with confidence. These two new products will be available worldwide in December. Please check the official website of TEAMGROUP to get the latest news.