TEAMGROUP Launches T-FORCE CARDEA A440 Pro Special Series M.2 SSD

TEAMGROUP‘s gaming brand, T-FORCE, is unveiling the T-FORCE CARDEA A440 Pro Special Series M.2 PCIe SSD with the industry’s first-ever white graphene heat sink. The latest M.2 SSD, made specifically for expanding storage and will be available for gamers around the world on major e-commerce platforms in October, 2021.

The T-FORCE CARDEA A440 Pro Special Series M.2 SSD is being announced today by TEAMGROUP and is equipped with the industry’s first-ever white graphene heat sink. The M.2 PCIe4.0 SSD, created specifically to expand PS5 storage, can reach read/write speeds of up to 7,400/7,000 MB/s and offers storage capacities of up to 8TB. The T-FORCE CARDEA A440 Pro Special Series M.2 SSD meets the specifications for the PS5 in heat sink size, read/write speeds, and supported capacities, allowing PS5 gamers to install it easily and get the storage they need instantly.

The unique graphene heat sink technology (Taiwan Patent No.: I703921 & China Patent No.: CN 211019739 U) is an innovative patent technology researched and developed by TEAMGROUP that integrates products of different characteristics and was recently awarded a U.S. Invention Patent (US Patent No.: US 11,051,392 B2). The T-FORCE CARDEA A440 Pro Special Series M.2 SSD being announced today is equipped with an all-white graphene heat sink to compliment the PS5 aesthetics and deliver an exquisite visual and gaming experience.

For gamers looking to expand their PS5 storage right now, please check out the T-FORCE CARDEA A440 M.2 PCIe SSD launched by TEAMGROUP in 2021 Q2. The T-FORCE CARDEA A440 M.2 PCIe SSD has outstanding read/write speeds of up to 7,000/6,900 MB/s and offers 1TB/2TB capacity options for gamers to choose from. Simply install the graphene heat sink and insert the SSD in the expansion slot for perfect compatibility with the PS5 console. With patented technologies and strong specifications, TEAMGROUP aims to help gamers build up a gaming database and become a gamer’s best partner.