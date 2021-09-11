TEAMGROUP Announces the T-CREATE CLASSIC Thunderbolt3 External SSD and T-FORCE CARDEA Z44L PCIe4.0 SSD

TEAMGROUP has excelled in product development by pushing boundaries and achieving breakthroughs. Today its sub-brands T-CREATE and T-FORCE launched two new SSDs for creators and gamers seeking the top upgrade: the blazingly fast T-CREATE CLASSIC Thunderbolt3 External SSD that supports Thunderbolt and USB interfaces, and the T-FORCE CARDEA Z44L PCIe4.0 SSD, which features a TEAMGROUP-patented and -designed ultra-thin graphene heat sink. Offering multi-interface support and advanced cooling technology for stable, high-speed transfer rates, these two new products will transform the storage experience for creators and gamers alike and make a splash in the SSD market.

With Thunderbolt3 completely surpassing the top speeds of USB interfaces, Thunderbolt3 storage devices have become increasingly prevalent. For creators seeking an SSD that is compatible with a variety of interfaces and platforms and can transfer large files at high speeds, the T-CREATE CLASSIC Thunderbolt3 External SSD with its multi-interface support meets all the criteria. The SSD features a single Type C connector that supports Thunderbolt3 and 4, as well as USB3.2 Gen2 interfaces. Just plug and play, and it will automatically detect the interface type without needing time-consuming configuring.

It is also fully compatible with Mac OS and Windows systems, allowing creators to present their work without worrying about restrictions on different operating systems when they are out making proposals and accessing their data. This single SSD supports multiple mainstream interfaces and platforms, making file transfers between machines effortless and providing creators unprecedented freedom and convenience.

The CLASSIC Thunderbolt3 External SSD can reach speeds of up to 900 MB/s when using the USB interface. Unleash the performance of PCIe Gen3x4 by connecting it to a Thunderbolt3 port, which allows it to reach speeds of up to 2,700 MB/s[1][2]. In just 15 seconds, it can transfer up to 25GB of multimedia files. The SSD’s glacier silver aluminum heatsink has a classic and elegant design, providing high durability and excellent cooling purposes during high-speed data transfers. The largest capacity version comes in at 4TB of storage, meeting the needs of a wide variety of creators.

In addition to meeting the needs of creators, TEAMGROUP also revealed a new product under the series equipped with patented ultra-thin graphene heat sinks, the T-FORCE CARDEA Z44L PCIe4.0 SSD, bringing a new force of PCIe 4.0 to the gaming storage market. The CARDEA Z44L comes with a super-thin graphene heat sink containing multiple patented technologies that improves heat dissipation by up to 9%.[3] Built with outstanding materials for thermal conductivity, it gives gamers excellent flexibility for their builds and is fully compatible with all motherboard heat sinks.

The CARDEA Z44L supports the latest PCIe Gen 4×4 interface and can deliver read/write speeds of up to 3500/3000 MB/s[4], 7 times faster than typical SATA SSDs. Moreover, its carefully selected 3D-TLC NAND flash memory and SLC Cache design allow it to maintain exceptional stability at the extremely high transfer speeds of PCIe 4.0. Available in 500GB and 1TB variants, T-FORCE‘s powerhouse SSD, the CARDEA Z44L, is the smart choice for gamers looking to easily upgrade their PCIe Gen 3 SSD to Gen 4.