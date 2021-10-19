TEAMGROUP Announces T-FORCE VULCAN DDR5 GAMING MEMORY for Next-Gen Overclocking

The global memory provider TEAMGROUP has announced the T-FORCE VULCAN DDR5 GAMING MEMORY. Designed for overclocking, the new RAM takes the design language of the sleek and compact DDR4 series even further. Its aluminum alloy heat spreader comes in a unibody design, created through a sophisticated stamping process. It features a gorgeous streamlined body and multi-angular design, outlining its one-of-a-kind visual aesthetics. With the highest-spec kit providing capacity of 2X32GB for dual channel mode and frequency of up to 5,200MHz, the T-FORCE VULCAN DDR5 will lead the new generation of overclocking memory with its beauty and performance.

The T-FORCE VULCAN DDR5 GAMING MEMORY, debuted at the recent TEAMGROUP Online Launch Event 2021, has been highly anticipated by both gaming and overclocking enthusiasts worldwide. It uses a special thermal conducting silicone to strengthen the adhesion between the heat sink and memory, enhancing the cooling of the power management IC. The ingenious thermal design quickly dissipates heat from top to bottom, allowing the memory to maintain the optimal working temperature and provide more stable operation. It is available in frequencies of 4,800MHz and 5,200MHz and capacity options of single 16GB and 32GB sticks and dual-channel 2X16GB and 2X32GB kits, meeting the needs of a wide range of consumers seeking ultra-fast speeds. The VULCAN DDR5 GAMING MEMORY is fully tested for compatibility and reliability and will deliver incredible performance to gamers and overclocking enthusiasts around the world.

At the forefront of the DDR5 generation, the T-FORCE VULCAN DDR5 GAMING MEMORY supports XMP 3.0 for One-Click Overclocking, Intel’s latest memory profile technology. It is equipped with a power management IC and features on-die error correction code (ECC) for more reliable and efficient power usage, providing greater performance and more stable computing. Worthy of its namesake, the mighty VULCAN DDR5 will transform your desktop PC and take it to the next level.