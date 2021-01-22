TDK-Micronas Picks OpenText for Secure Remote Access

OpenText has announced TDK-Micronas, a German manufacturer of integrated circuits, selected OpenText Exceed TurboX to help their design engineers access secure, high-performance systems for remote work during the global pandemic.

Headquartered in Freiburg, Germany, TDK-Micronas develops and manufactures sensor solutions including Hall switches, linear sensors, and 3D direct-angle sensors for automotive and industrial applications. Using OpenText Exceed TurboX to support the remote use of high-performance graphical applications and desktops, the company’s globally dispersed design engineers were able to quickly move to remote work when the pandemic struck.

“Since implementing the solution, we have benefitted from faster application execution times. With far less data transmitted over our network, our critical information remains secure on our central servers,” said Paul Blenderman, Manager, Servers and Infrastructure, TDK-Micronas, “OpenText Exceed TurobX enables our engineers to continue to collaborate, maintain productivity, and meet R&D project schedules, with everyone working remotely.”

Whether in the cloud or in a datacenter, OpenText Exceed TurboX enables organizations to virtually deploy UNIX, Linux and Windows applications to users regardless of location or end-point resources. Each application and desktop instance runs on centralized servers allowing users to connect, disconnect and reconnect to active sessions through a simple browser from anywhere, including a different computer. The solution removes limitations and complexities associated with other remote access methods by offering faster connectivity times and an intuitive user experience.

“OpenText Exceed TurboX enables TDK-Micronas to continue to serve their customers without disruption throughout the pandemic,” said Muhi Majzoub, Chief Product Officer at OpenText. “Installations, updates, and access rights can be controlled and monitored through an administrative portal, reducing hardware and IT costs and complexity, providing TDK-Micronas control and security of their applications and data.”

“We have been impressed with the solution’s capabilities, as well as OpenText’s support, consultancy and account management,” added Blenderman, “The high quality and level of support was consistent and has helped us remain resilient. We do not receive the same level of service from other vendors as we do with OpenText.”