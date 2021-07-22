TCL Launches A Range of Android Tablets in India with NXTVISION Display

TCL announced the launch of its first range of TCL tablets in the Indian market. The TCL 10 TAB Max 4G & 10 TAB Max (Wi-Fi), TAB 10 4G FHD & TAB 10s (Wi-Fi) will be available on Flipkart and select retail outlets starting 24th July 2021.

TCL comes with expertise in designing and manufacturing prowess, and the new range of tablets have a host of high functionality features and smart capabilities for the Indian customers. The new product portfolio of TCL tablets have been introduced keeping in mind the varying needs of the family, from at-home business work, education and entertainment, to help one channelize their creativity. These tablets are specially designed to provide a seamless experience, that is perfect for multi-tasking and come with international certification TÜV Rheinland – eye protection features. Speaking about the launch, Mr Sunil Verma, Country Manager of India Subcontinent at TCL Mobile, said, “TCL is well-known for its immense expertise in manufacturing and designing innovative products across categories and we have now channeled this into our first ever range of TCL tablets that we are offering to our Indian customers. The range of tablets come with features like big battery backup, large 10” Full HD display and stylus support for multitasking capabilities and eye-protection that not only make these tablets highly functional, but also aims to provide the best-in class experience. The tablets are perfect choice for professionals, families & children in various fields, and we hope that these will cater perfectly to their needs.”