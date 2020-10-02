TCL Joins Hands with TataCLiQ to Expand its Smart AC Business

TCL, a global top-two television brand and leading consumer electronics company, has entered into a strategic partnership with TataCLiQ (https://rb.gy/nditaj) to expand its market reach of smart air conditioners across India. It means TCL users now have another address to book air conditioners, and avail the product conveniently.

Mike Chen, Managing Director, TCL India, said, “We are extremely delighted to associate with TataCLiQ. This association will not only give us another platform to sell our ACs but will also help us achieve an omnichannel presence across India. We believe that this partnership will go a long way and add value to both the parties, now and beyond.”

Starting at INR 23990, the new e-commerce platform will have a wide range of TCL ACs that come equipped with cutting-edge technologies. For instance, smart connectivity enables consumers to control their AC with a smartphone or simple voice commands. An advanced remote sensor with I Feel technology is another feature that senses the room temperature with high precision and accordingly regulates it for harmless cooling.

These ACs also offer AI Ultra-Inverter Compressor technology, which enables it to run at maximum RPM and ensure temperature drop to 18°C in merely 60 seconds. This feature also helps users save electricity bills by ensuring 50% power saving.

The Titan Gold evaporator and condenser augment the device’s efficiency and expands its lifespan. The Silver ion filter, on the other hand, prevents bacteria or virus from accumulating in the AC, hence making the room cool and germ-free. It also has R-32 eco-friendly refrigerant that efficiently carries heat with a lower global warming potential (GWP) than traditional ACs.