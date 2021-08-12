Tata Teleservices launches ‘SD-WAN iFLX’ for SMBs

Tata Teleservices announces the launch of SD-WAN iFLX, an intelligently flexible networking solution, built on the Fortinet Secure SD-WAN solution. SD-WAN iFLX, is a comprehensive solution designed to provide an enterprise with a highly flexible network to handle today’s complex digital and cloud applications, across all its locations.

Most modern businesses are going through digital transformation to stay competitive and be future ready. They require network flexibility and high performance to seamlessly integrate smart applications to meet their growing business needs. SD-WAN iFLX offers that and much more. It provides operational simplicity, application-level prioritization and visibility, integrated security, enhanced overall business application environment as well as the much-needed resilience at an affordable price point.

With SD-WAN iFLX, businesses can also enhance their customer experience, as with better network optimisation, they can swiftly provide new customer services with intelligent provisioning. Tata Teleservices will be leveraging Fortinet’s global expertise and its Secure SD-WAN solution in customizing and delivering the best network performances and security for an optimal cost for Indian SMBs. Tata Teleservices will be offering three SD-WAN iFLX options for SMB customers – SD-WAN iFLX Lite, SD-WAN iFLX Pro and SD-WAN iFLX Ultra.

Mr. Vishal Rally, Senior Vice-President, Product and Commercial, Tata Teleservices

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Vishal Rally, Senior Vice-President, Product and Commercial, Tata Teleservices said, “As enterprises are accelerating their digital transformation, multi-technology networks, cloud-first approach, growing bandwidth consumption, and need for enterprise-grade security layer are becoming the norm. There is an emerging need to transform networks at scale without compromising security. SD-WAN iFLX, is a new way to network which brings in unmatched flexibility, scalability, next-gen security with business intelligence thereby enhancing customer experience. All of this is offered at an affordable cost with zero capex and complete managed services option. With the launch of this product category at an affordable cost which is otherwise considered as a premium product in the industry, it is Tata Teleservices endeavor to democratize cutting-edge technology solutions for SMBs, enabling them to do big.”

Mr. Rajesh Maurya, Regional Vice President, India & SAARC, Fortinet

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Rajesh Maurya, Regional Vice President, India & SAARC, Fortinet said, “Fortinet is the only cybersecurity vendor to offer an all-in-one SD-WAN solution. This resonates with the need of increased security, seamless connectivity, reduced complexity, and low cost of ownership while supporting high-quality enterprise-grade video and voice applications and users working from anywhere. Our security driven networking approach helps combine advanced routing, integrated next-generation firewall (NGFW), self-healing SD-WAN capabilities and intuitive orchestration. Fortinet-powered SD-WAN iFLX being offered by Tata Teleservices will set a new benchmark in the category and will enable SMBs optimize their WAN infrastructure and connectivity to deliver better performance and user experience with a security-first approach”