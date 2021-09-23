Tata Tele Business Services Unveils ‘Customer Experience Platform’ (CEP) For Businesses

Tata Tele Business Services (TTBS), the enabler of digital connectivity and collaboration solutions for Enterprises in India, has introduced industry’s first ‘Customer Experience Platform (CEP)’ enabling a complete digital experience for their enterprise customers and partners. CEP is an innovative medium to bring the product virtual self-experience closer to the customers, at their availability and comfort. CEP will serve as a one-stop digital guide for customers to better experience TTBS products and make speedy and informed decisions.

CEP has been conceptualized and developed by solution and product architects at TTBS and highlights company’s commitment to bring forth world -class, secure and intuitive digital platforms for enhanced customer experience. CEP has received very encouraging response from customers during beta phase.

CEP will enable the channel partners and TTBS team to easily communicate about specific product related details to the customers. Customers will be provided secured log-in credentials to experience the product virtually and feel how it can be beneficial to their business with product demo videos and related industry specific case-studies. This is a user -friendly, collaborative solution built for ‘faster, simpler, and closer’ approach for TTBS customers and partners.

Speaking on the occasion, said, “In today’s world, “Experience before you buy” mindset is reshaping how customers purchase tech products. There is nothing more powerful than allowing customers to see and feel how things will be better if they buy a product. Customer Experience Portal does just that, it lets customers understand and experience how our product or solution truly solves their business challenges. Customer Experience Portal reaffirms our customer-first ideology as it truly redefines customer experience through a highly engaging integrated platform.”

CEP platform is fully secure, as the credentials of the customer who experience this platform remain confidential and login to the portal is done via OTP based MFA which ensures only the right party can access the services. CEP also acts as a comprehensive learning platform till the time the user is not completely acquainted or familiarized with the flow of use. On successfully experiencing the platform, feedback is taken to share their experience which is a part of dashboard to be accessed by Channel Partner or Sales. The whole cycle is automated to provide a seamless experience to the customer.

The entire digital mechanism runs with a comprehensive dashboard that covers features such as User Guides, 13+ IoT, hosted & cloud-based products videos, presentations, brochures & other related documents. In addition to this, industry specific case studies, FAQs for instant query resolution and Live Demo for self-experience of the product. Along with that, it will be included with integrated live chatbot and online voice support via click to call for expert support