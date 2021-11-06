Tata Tele Business Services launches ‘Smart Internet’ for Businesses

Tata Tele Business Services (TTBS), announced the launch of Smart Internet, Industry’s first smart internet leased- single suite combining high speed internet with cloud based security and greater control at an optimised cost. Digitally driven businesses that continue to modernize their operations require network manageability and visibility alongside consistent and fast internet connectivity with built-in robust cyber threat protection.

Due to the increased frequency and sophistication of cyberattacks like phishing, ransomware among others, network manageability and visibility has always been a concern that has rendered many businesses unproductive with a profound impact on their financials, reputation, and sustainability. Smart Internet helps overcome all these challenges.

Security, ultra-fast and reliable connectivity, visibility, and manageability are the key attributes of the Smart Internet solution. It offers protection against malware, botnets, phishing, ransomware, adware as well as command and control callbacks over any port or protocol thus resulting in a strong DNS (Domain Name Service) security; Control for seamless connectivity which allows customers to block/unblock websites and content categories; and Manageability which allows customers to view their dashboard with event logs and threats blocked creating a unique value-add along with ILL link utilization and reports. All these benefits provide businesses with more conformed and reliable security for protection against sudden and impending cyberattacks.





Commenting on the launch of Smart Internet, Mr. Vishal Rally, Senior Vice-President, Product & Marketing, Tata Teleservices said, “Protection, Control and Manageability are the fundamental components required for a smart network. Smart Internet has been developed with an endeavour to minimize cyber-attacks encountered by businesses especially SMBs and provide them with seamless connectivity entrusted with advanced security at an affordable price. With Smart Internet, businesses can now easily access bandwidth-heavy applications on our highly- secured and high-performance network with real time usage control and manageability to enhance their productivity. TTBS remains committed to deliver effective digital transformation capabilities and help businesses accelerate their growth journey.”

According to a recent industry report by Cisco, three in four SMBs (74%) in India suffered a cyber incident in the past year, resulting in 85% of them losing customer information to malicious websites, in addition to tangible impact on business. It is clear that as businesses are rapidly digitalising, they are becoming an easy target for cyber-attacks. They need to invest in reliable security solutions to safeguard their vital digital infrastructure.

TTBS has taken several initiatives in the recent times to empower enterprises with innovative and reliable solutions as they move up the digital transformation curve. The company has strengthened its portfolio of enterprise grade solutions such as Smartflo – an advanced cloud communication suite; SmartOffice – a one-box start-up kit with voice, data, apps and storage, SD-WAN iFLX – an intelligently flexible solution (built on Fortinet’s platform) for network optimization, EZ Cloud Connect – a dedicated private network gateway to Public Clouds, Ultra-Lola, Collaboration Solutions, IoT Solutions, Cloud Applications, and a comprehensive suite of Cyber Security Solutions across industries. It has also recently partnered with Zoom Video Communications, Inc. to offer world-class unified communication solutions to enterprises. All these solutions appropriately address the needs arising out of a distributed and remote working environment and enable customers to maintain business continuity in a flexible, scalable, and secure manner.