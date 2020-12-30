Tata Tele Business Services Launches Future-Ready Cloud Communication Suite ‘Smartflo’

Tata Tele Business Services (TTBS) has introduced Smartflo, a future-ready cloud communication suite that has been innovatively designed to support today’s hybrid work culture. It allows uninterrupted connectivity between all stakeholders, internally within employees and externally with customers and vendors across platforms and touch points. Smartflo enables businesses to strengthen engagement with customers through seamless communication, anytime and anywhere. It allows business minds to go farther from their cubicles, to work better from anywhere they choose to. The setup is quick with zero installation charges and no capex investment. Smartflo comes with an uptime guarantee of 99.5% backed by TTBS 24X7 managed service capabilities and trust, ensuring uninterrupted business continuity.

Announcing the launch of Smartflo, Mr. Harjit Singh, President – Enterprise Business, Tata Teleservices said, “Smartflo optimizes connectivity, helps build operational resilience and enables businesses to deliver better customer experiences across channels. With its comprehensive and advance features, it is well equipped to fulfil the emerging needs of enterprises. With increasing number of businesses looking at cloud-based platforms to engage with customers, TTBS is well positioned to seize this large and emerging opportunity.”

Smartflo is suitable for enterprises across industries. It would appeal equally to a startup as to any small and large enterprise that requires a multi-functional, multi-modal, economical yet technologically advanced cloud communication suite. TTBS has seen a strong customer interest for Smartflo solutions across industry verticals like BFSI, IT/ITES, Manufacturing, Education, Fintech, Logistics and E-commerce.

Elaborating on Smartflo, Mr. Vishal Rally, Senior Vice-President, Product & Marketing, Tata Teleservices said, “Smartflo suite of solutions combine an uninterrupted flow of business communication with intelligent call routing and monitoring. Not only this, but it also offers on-demand scalability, which allows businesses to adapt quickly to changing business conditions. Smartflo comes with enterprise-grade security and reliability.”

Smartflo comes with host of features like: Intelligent routing of customer calls to the best of agents/employees; Voice to Text conversion with keywork mapping; Call sentiment analysis to understand your customers better; API integration with all enterprise applications to get a single customer view; Quality checks of customer interactions through live call barge-ins; Analytics and reports to get insights and enhance your business outcomes; On demand scalability without additional Capex; Inbuild Enterprise Grade security and reliability