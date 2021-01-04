Tata Technologies bags ‘Company of the Year 2020’ Award by Frost & Sullivan

Tata Technologies, an engineering and product development digital services company, has been awarded as ‘Company of the Year 2020’ by Frost & Sullivan based on the recent analysis of the global market for offering a suite of innovative digital solutions for the global manufacturers & tier suppliers to help them engineer & realize better products faster & be more competitive in the New Normal. Tata Technologies’ mission is to help the clients Engineer better products. There are two key components to the company’s value proposition; the first one being outsourced product engineering services for our clients helping them conceptualize and design better products, and the second one is helping them manufacture and realize better products. Frost & Sullivan recognition has acknowledged Tata Technologies Leadership across both the elements of this value proposition from Digital perspective through this recognition as well as recognition to Digital Thread Services from the perspective of Manufacturing and Realization of Better products.

Frost & Sullivan’s global teams of analysts and consultants research a wide range of markets in multiple industries and regions and identify companies that are true industry leaders, delivering best practices in growth, innovation, and leadership. With the unprecedented challenges from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, global automotive manufacturers are struggling to streamline and de-risk their supply chains, optimize operating costs, reinvent business models, and accelerate new product development.

Through its integrated digital offering called ReSeT, Tata Technologies helps automotive manufacturers identify the immediate challenges from the impact of the pandemic, devise action plans to stabilize manufacturing operations and optimize operations to be well prepared in the post-COVID-19 era. The Tata Technologies System ReSeT solutions addresses challenges across the de-risking supply chain, demand & Manufacturing systems calibration, overall operations restart. The Digital ReSeT offers solutions for transforming digital customer journey, collaboration, supply chain, operations and realizing better products through smart manufacturing & Digital Twin. The Vehicle Engineering ReSeT delivers solutions across vehicle design & engineering with solutions such as eVMP an EV platform built for cars of the future, ePowertrain platform for eMobility.

A complete copy of the ‘Company of the Year 2020’ award for Innovative Digital solutions for Global Enterprises overview is available for download at- Frost & Sullivan 2020 ‘Company of the Year 2020’ award

Warren Harris, CEO & MD, Tata Technologies said, “We are delighted to be recognized as Company of the Year 2020 by Frost & Sullivan for digital solutions that address challenges of global manufacturers & tier suppliers amidst COVID-19. This recognition by Frost & Sullivan is a corroboration of our efforts to create value for our customers through our innovative digital solutions covering the entire digital product engineering value chain from design to manufacturing to after sales service. It also reflects our commitment towards developing capabilities and solutions that enable our customers across the world to design, develop and realize better products every day, and help us achieve our vision of ‘Engineering a better world’.

Rohit Karthikeyan, Industry Analyst, Frost & Sullivan, further added, “Tata Technologies’ digital solutions are uniquely positioned to address the challenges of the manufacturers and tier suppliers in the New Normal. The company’s holistic approach of integrating its proprietary solutions across product design and the manufacturing value chain with its partners’ broad portfolios of products and solutions drives enhanced customer value. The firm has won several new deals in the emerging areas of Digital thread, Embedded and Electric vehicles, and its significant presence in Auto, Aero, IHM and Industrial vertical positions it strongly to serve the global businesses with its end-to-end digital engineering capabilities”