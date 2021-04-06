Tata Communications recognised as ‘Leader’ in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Network Services, Global , 8th Year

For the eighth year consecutively, Tata Communications, a global digital ecosystem enabler, has been recognised as a Leader in the March 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Network Services, Global.

The Gartner Magic Quadrant assesses providers’ completeness of vision and ability to execute. According to the report, “Driven by cloud IT service adoption and accelerated by COVID-19, the market for global enterprise network services is undergoing a generational shift in technologies and provider landscape”. “Services like managed SD-WAN, network on-demand services, NFV and UCPE, which transform the enterprise networking market, are being rapidly deployed to help improve the agility of providers’ network solutions. The inclusion and evaluation criteria for this Magic Quadrant and its companion Critical Capabilities research have been evolved to reflect these trends.”

Speaking on this recognition, Genius Wong, Chief Technology Officer, Tata Communications said, “We are humbled to be named a Leader for the eighth year in a row, especially for this last year which has been truly exceptional. We scaled up our network services and infrastructure almost overnight to move our customers’ employees to work remotely and shift workloads seamlessly across borders as part of their business continuity plans. As a result, we witnessed increased demand for network capacity, together with requirements for bespoke solutions that enabled efficient and secure remote working. Whether the focus is Cloud, Mobility, Security, IoT or Business Collaboration, our Tier 1 network has evolved to facilitate the complex, global connectivity issues that businesses need to solve in this new environment. As we now move into reimagining and remodelling our network for a new tomorrow, I would like to thank our customers and look forward to strengthening our relationships with them.”

According to Gartner, “Most global network service providers are continuing to move toward a more platform-based approach using a software-driven, as-a-service model, with increasing levels of visibility and self-service via portals and APIs available to enterprise customers.”

Tata Communications is a Tier 1 network provider, offering a portfolio of services from cloud and IoT connectivity to security solutions. The collective offering is fortified by the company’s global network infrastructure that reaches countries representing ~98% of the world’s GDP. The Tata Communications global network includes one of the most advanced and largest submarine cable networks, spanning 240,000+ kms of subsea cable and 90,000+ kms of terrestrial cable.