Tanya Naik Joins Pine Labs as the Head of Omnichannel

Pine Labs, one of the merchant commerce platforms announced the appointment of Tanya Naik as the Head of Omnichannel. Tanya comes with more than a decade of experience in the banking and payments space. She last served as the Director – Payments, India, and Cross Border Markets, where she was entrusted with the responsibility of ensuring seamless cross-trade payments across 100+ markets. Prior to this, she was with Citibank India as Vice President, India Solution Sales, Treasury and Trade Solutions, where she worked in transaction banking and handled corporate and institutional banking as well. She is a graduate in Commerce from Sydenham College of Commerce & Economics, Mumbai and MBA from XLRI Jamshedpur.

Commenting on the appointment, Nitish Asthana, President and COO, Pine Labs, said, “Tanya’s wealth of experience in banking, partnerships and pure play fintech will play a critical role in the launch and expansion of our omnichannel business, as this is the way consumers and businesses will buy and sell in the future. At Pine Labs, our leadership in offline merchant space provides us a unique platform to expand our suite of services, particularly when Covid19 has provided a major fillip to consumers’ preferences to shop, discover and buy online and offline in equal measure.”

Tanya Naik, Head of Omnichannel, Pine Labs, said, “After spearheading the offline payments landscape for decades, Pine Labs is now poised for bigger wins in the world of omnichannel payments, services and Pay Later EMI. I am delighted to be a part of this journey and look forward to contributing to the company’s success.”