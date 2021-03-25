Taiwanese Brands Display Award-Winning Digital Innovations at Convergence 2021

Strengthening its support to India’s digital mission, Taiwan Excellence is participating in Convergence India 2021 – India’s leading technology show being held in New Delhi from March 24 to 26. Convergence India aims at bringing together the latest technology innovations and trends from the telecom & mobile industry, information technology & security, broadcast & digital media, as well as emerging technologies & enterprise solutions under one roof. The expo provides opportunity for global industry leaders and influencers to discuss the latest trends and disruptions impacting various industry verticals.

A number of leading Taiwanese brands are participating in the expo and are displaying some cutting-edge products in the areas of ICT, smart healthcare, technology and smart lifestyle. These products include A-Tech’s TFT LCD Laser Display Repair, AAEON’s High-Performance Intelligent Edge Computing PC, Acer’s Swift 3X ultra-thin laptop, ADATA’s XPG GAMMIX S70 Solid State Drive, AIFA’s Wi-Fi Remote Control BOX, AOPT Fiber Optics Connectors, AVer’s AI Auto Tracking PTZ Camera, Avision’s A3 Multifunction Printer, BenQ’s Wireless Android-based Smart Projector, CyberPower’s UT Series UPS, D-Link’s EXO AX1500 Wi-Fi 6 Router, GWinStek’s Electrical Safety Analyzer, LuftQi’s Duo (Portable filterless air purifier), Maktar’s Qubii Duo Phone’s Auto Backup and Storage Device, Optoma’s 4K UHD HDR Smart Home Laser Projector, Plustek’s SecureScan X-Mini, Synology’s Network attached Storage devices, Tokuyo’s Massage Chair, Thermaltake’s Tempered Glass ARGB Cabinet, Zyxel’s Wi-Fi 6 Dual Radio PoE Access Point.

Some of the sterling products boast of high-tech features like AIFA’s i-Ctrl controls Home Automation with a smartphone or tablet where i-Ctrl is the central hub of IoT smart home products allows to manage and secure home remotely via WiFi and Infrared (IR) technology, LuftQi’s LUFT Cube is compact, filterless air purifier which can neutralize pollutants, odors, allergens, and toxic chemicals and convert them into water and carbon dioxide. MAKTAR’s QubiiDuo photo backup device which allows you to auto backup and transfer photos between iOS and Android Type-C phones while charging, TOKUYO’s Massage Chair TC-730-AVS which has Multiple features like SL track, Heating function, Calf spiral massage, Bluetooth music play, Full body airbag massage, etc. also with its Zero wall design (saving space).

Speaking about Taiwan Excellence’s participation in Convergence India 2021, Mr Mark Wu, Executive Director of TAITRA said, “Taiwan Excellence has always aimed at offering cutting-edge, high-tech products that will help the world in navigating quagmire of problems posed by the pandemic. Taiwan Excellence products have been reckoned to foster growth of companies around the globe and have also contributed in easing life significantly. Both India and Taiwan can mutually benefit from each other’s talent pool in the high-tech industry.”

India is a vast market for Taiwanese companies who are looking for investment opportunities. The prospects for India-Taiwan bilateral trade, which was hit hard due to disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, look promising in 2021, according to reports. The Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) offices were set up in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai to expedite and boost trade relations between the two nations. The bilateral trade, which stood at $4.7 billion in 2015-16 had touched $7.1 billion in 2018-19 and is currently at $5.75 billion for the year 2019-20. It is expected that the trade will cross $7 billion mark again this fiscal year. (Source Ministry of Commerce, GOI).

Convergence India expo creates a platform for players to promote Brand India, and extend the impact of ‘Make in India’ and ‘Digital India’ campaigns globally. The three-day event provides an opportunity for professionals, digital innovators, international businesses, telecom and broadcasting players, as well as leaders from IT, internet, IoT, & Embedded Technology industries to interact and do business with each other.