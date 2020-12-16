Taiwan Expo 2020 India Virtual Begins

Organized by the Bureau of Foreign Trade and TAITRA (Taiwan External Trade Development Council), Taiwan Expo 2020 India (the 3rd Edition) goes virtual due to COVID-19. The products and categories include the latest innovations and products from Taiwan in Medical & Healthcare, Lifestyle & Beauty, Charming Formosa, Premium Selection, Precision Industry & Smart Tech segments. The event opened today will continue for three days (Dec 16-17-18, 2020). The online event will also host online trade meetings, as well as numerous talks and special events.

The opening ceremony of the event was addressed by James C.F. Huang, Chairman of TAITRA; Chug-Kwang Tien, Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA); The was a special address by Shri Ajay Prakash Sawhney, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology; and Baushuan Ger, Representative of Taipei Economic and Cultural Center in India; and several other distinguished people.

Taiwan Expo 2020 India is an important platform for bringing Taiwanese and Indian corporates together. It features dedicated segments such as Taiwan Excellence, Green Products, Smart Cities, EV Alliance, Healthcare, Meet Taiwan, Tourism, Food Processing Machinery and Textiles. The products will showcase a range of ICT, green products, auto parts, fasteners, EV, medical devices, sports, agriculture, food and more.