Taiwan-Based EverFocus Sees Great Scope for their Security & Surveillance Products in the Indian Market

EverFocus (a brand of EverFocus Electronics Corporation, Taiwan) is a world leader in the smart security and smart transportation solutions segment. Their product portfolio includes industrial computers, CCTV and Mobile DVR. The industrial computer products of EverFocus have won recognitions such as Taiwan Excellence award and COMPUTEX d&i Award. In an interaction with NCN magazine, Mr. Rafael Islamov, the Sales Manager of MEAR, EverFocus, shares bout their company’s brand policy, product line and plans for the Indian market.

Briefing about the strengths of EverFocus in the surveillance industry, Mr. Rafael Islamov comments, “EverFocus is particularly strong in Transportation surveillance. Our expertise allows us to participate in driverless car projects, traffic control projects and bus stop/train station projects.”

EverFocus provides diversified surveillance solutions from front-end cameras, edge devices like industrial PC and back-end servers. The device’s coverage includes IP, CCTV, vehicle, and access control systems. EverFocus has offices globally, including the U.S.A, China, Japan and Taiwan. Today, EverFocus is one of the most watched enterprises in the global IPC industry. EverFocus owns ISO9001, ISO14001 certifications; joined Intel IPA as Gold Tier member in 2020; joined the NVIDIA Preferred Partner in 2021; and has obtained Microsoft Azure service certifications for industrial computer products.

Discussing their latest products, Mr. Rafael Islamov comments, “Currently, the demand for our recently launched 8 MP AI Network Cameras is low, but there is much higher demand for 2MP and 5MP cameras.”

Talking about the role AI plays in their products, Mr. Rafael Islamov states, “Some projects require face recognition, ANPR function and passenger counting function and our devices have support for such AI functionality. Moreover, we have our own versions of such AI functions.”

EverFocus provides a variety of customized smart solutions to help customers and partners guard their working environment, in areas such as: smart transportation, smart buildings and smart security. These products are very suitable for multiple vertical markets, such as commercial fleets, shopping malls, campuses and other large-scale fields.

“We have a few options of cloud services: 1. Your own cloud based on your own server located in your backroom; 2. Support of public cloud solutions, such as Microsoft Azure cloud and Google Drive,” adds Mr. Rafael Islamov talking about the cloud services at EverFocus.

Regarding after-sales-service, EverFocus repairs or replaces at no charge to the purchaser any merchandise found to be defective in material or workmanship, for the following period of time, from the date of shipment from EverFocus.

Briefing about the growth opportunities in the Indian market and their future focus, Mr. Rafael Islamov concludes, “India is a very big country and a growing economy, and EverFocus is looking for reliable and responsible partners in each of the Indian states. There is an immense growth opportunity in the Indian market due to the growing demand for high quality and reliable video surveillance solutions supporting AI functionality. We are very optimistic about our business in the Indian market in the coming years.”