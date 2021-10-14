TAITRA to organise TAIWAN EXPO 2021 from 27-29 October 2021

TAITRA is organizing TAIWAN EXPO 2021 virtually from 27-29 October 2021. The Expo provides a unique opportunity for Indian companies to meet with leading Taiwanese firms through focused B2B meetings. The Expo will help Indian companies to explore new products and technology to enhance their business.

The details of the expo and registration link is mentioned below for your kind reference.

https://newdelhi.taiwantrade. com/news/detail?id=31640

Through this Expo, TAITRA aims to assist Taiwanese businesses in developing the international market and to reiterate its collaboration closely with the Taiwanese government in trade policy implementation.

TAITRA is Taiwan’s foremost nonprofit trade-promoting organization. Sponsored by the government and industry organizations, TAITRA assists enterprises to expand their global reach. Headquartered in Taipei, TAITRA has a team of 1,300 specialists and operates 5 local offices in Taoyuan, Hsinchu, Taichung, Tainan, and Kaohsiung as well as 60+ branches worldwide. Together with Taipei World Trade Center (TWTC) and Taiwan Trade Center (TTC), TAITRA has formed a global network dedicated to promoting world trade.