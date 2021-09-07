TAIT conducted Workshop on MSME, Awarded for NCN Best IT Association Award

Today, ease of doing business is predominantly crucial for the MSME sector. The government of India has of late, made several announcements to bring changes in policies to promote the MSMEs and make their operations comparatively easier. Also with consistent efforts from TAIT, recently Govt. of India also allowed Traders to be eligible to register as MSME.

Mr. Samir Parekh, President, TAIT, has taken up the task of registering every single Member under MSME and educate them for all possible benefits of MSME and by which growing their business.

Keeping this very important aspect of business in focus, TAIT Conducted a workshop for Members to get updated on Registration criteria, and numerous benefits Government offers for MSME.

Session conducted by Mr. Visanji Patel of Gajora Advisory Pvt. Ltd. Updated members about how to register MSME which is free of cost, finer points to be taken into consideration and how to avail maximum benefits of MSME.

As known to IT Fraternity, TAIT is India’s leading association, acknowledging the same, on 20th August, during India’s leading IT Channel Media House’s NCN Award Ceremony at New Delhi, TAIT was awarded as Best IT Association yet again. Award was accepted by TAIT President Mr. Samir Parekh and General Secretary Mr. Viren Bavishi. Speaking on this TAIT General Secretary Mr. Viren Bavishi acknowledged the recognition. He said TAIT has been working tirelessly for IT fraternity since last 25 years, and entire credit for TAG of TAIT being best association goes to TAIT Team, all the Members and particularly business leaders who nurtured TAIT for all these years.