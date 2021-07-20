Tableau and AICTE Partner to Empower Educators and Students In Over 10,500 Institutions with Data Analytics Skills

Tableau, the analytics platform, announced its partnership with the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), Ministry of Education, Government of India to equip students and educators from AICTE’s over 10,500 higher learning institutes with modern data analytics skills. Through this partnership, Tableau will provide AICTE with Tableau Desktop and Tableau Prep licenses, access to eLearning, and sample curriculum material co-created with University professors for educators to get started teaching analytics in classrooms.

AICTE has selected over 200 educators as Tableau Champions to teach 1-2 other educators from each higher learning institute through a series of workshops and eLearning curriculum. These educators will create courses for students to learn data skills with Tableau. There remains a growing need to bridge the data skills gap in India. Coursera’s Global Skills Report 2021 revealed how Indians — despite showing high proficiency in machine learning and mathematics — ranked low in data analysis and data visualization skills proficiency at 25% and 38% respectively.

Speaking on the partnership, Dr. Chandrasekhar Buddha, Chief Coordinating Officer, AICTE, Ministry of Education, Government of India, said, “We are happy to collaborate with Tableau to bring data skills into higher education nationwide. Skill sets are changing across the globe to accommodate a data-driven world. It is increasingly valuable for knowledge workers across all industries to use data to problem solve and make decisions.”

“The year 2020 showed us the significance of data and how it is a strategic asset for all to navigate in the pandemic,” said Mr Anand Ekambaram, Country Manager India, Tableau. “Everyone, regardless of their position or department, must understand data which is the new language of business. We’re honored to partner with AICTE to democratize analytics and put the power of data in the hands of everyone.”