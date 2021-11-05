T-FORCE M200 Portable External SSD Wins 2021 GOOD DESIGN Award

TEAMGROUP is a world-leading memory brand that continues to research and develop diverse products to meet various needs. The M200 Portable External SSD launched by T-FORCE, TEAMGROUP’s gaming brand, integrates military-inspired designs, offers up to 8TB in storage, and is equipped with TEAMGROUP’s patented graphene cooling technology for stable performance. The brilliant M200 design has won the 2021 GOOD DESIGN Award, the Oscars of design in the East, and will be available globally at the beginning of December 2021.

Japan’s GOOD DESIGN Award was launched by the Japan Institute of Design Promotion in 1957 and is one of the four most influential design awards globally. The GOOD DESIGN Award spotlights three major concepts: Discover, Share, and Innovation, to reinforce the idea that design can enrich our lives, industries, and societies. This year, TEAMGROUP’s M200 Portable External SSD stands out from the 5,835 entries and won the GOOD DESIGN Award for its unique and functional design, a testimony to TEAMGROUP’s comprehensive R&D capabilities.

The T-FORCE M200 Portable External SSD is an ultra-light USB3.2 Gen2x2 SSD at only 83g and the read/write speed is up to 2,000MB/s and 8TB in storage capacity. Equipped with TEAMGROUP’s patented graphene cooling technology, the M200 SSD adopts a dual metal structure to increase cooling surfaces and ensure stable transmissions. The military-style hanging hole is added to highlight portability and its unique design further. The M200 SSD will be available at the beginning of December 2021 and will become the most vital storage support for consumers storing large 3A game files or 4K & 8K UHD videos.