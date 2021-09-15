Synology partners with Tech Data in India

Synology announced the partnership with Tech Data, a TD SYNNEX company, a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. The partnership fortifies Synology’s commitment to boosting local stock levels to meet India’s growing storage demands.

“Demand for data storage has spiked as technologies for working remotely, digital transformation is playing a critical role in keeping companies functional in this pandemic scenario.” said Danny Wang, Sales Manager of Synology India. “With Synology’s comprehensive solutions, businesses could overcome current challenges while optimizing costs and operations, we believe collaborating with Tech Data could really help us expand and explore new opportunities in the Indian market.”

“We are excited to partner with Synology to take its data management solutions through our channel partners in the Indian marketplace,” said Mahesh Bellur, Business Manager, Tech Data India. “The distribution agreement with Synology will not only help us capitalize on the growing demand for data-management solutions but also offer solutions to overcome challenges, such as connecting remote teams and enabling file sharing and collaboration.”